Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei learned something about one of his new teammates during Oregon State’s scrimmage Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium: Damien Martinez is a really good running back.

“I think today was probably like the first day I noticed how good Damien is,” Uiagalelei said.

He recalled one play on the first drive during the scrimmage when the offense faced a third-and-6. He handed the ball off to Martinez who got hit by a defender in the backfield. Uiagalelei thought the drive was dead, but it wasn’t. Martinez broke the tackle and gained the first down.

“It’s different when you’re going against live and the guys got to tackle him. He doesn’t go down after one guy with an arm tackle. It usually takes two guys to get him down,” Uiagalelei said. “He did a really good job today.”

The offense scored on that opening drive when Martinez took a short pass from Uiagalelei and got into the end zone.

Martinez, who is entering his sophomore season, played early in the scrimmage before sitting out the rest of the practice.

“Really just had that first drive but we went out there and scored on that first drive. Had a couple good carries. O-line was blocking well. Felt good,” Martinez said.

That was the first of three full-field touchdown drives by Uiagalelei’s unit during the session. He connected with a wide-open Rweha Munyagi Jr. for a 37-yard scoring pass to cap another drive. The third touchdown came on a 13-yard swing pass to Silas Bolden.

All five quarterbacks got opportunities to lead the offense Saturday but no other group was able to sustain a touchdown drive during the full-field portion of the scrimmage.

The defense created good pressure on the quarterbacks and forced multiple turnovers. On Ben Gulbranson’s first drive he showed his agility by avoiding pressure from the edge by junior linebacker Nikko Taylor and completing a pass for a positive gain.

But the drive ended when redshirt sophomore defensive back Josiah Johnson blew up a toss sweep. The defense recovered the loose ball and returned it to the end zone for a touchdown.

Defensive back Jaydin Young, a transfer from Arizona, had an interception on a tipped pass and freshman defensive back Andre Jordan made a diving catch for an interception on a pass which was overthrown.

Quarterback Aidan Chiles showed his speed on a designed run when he broke through the defense for a big gain. Once he was in the open field the officials blew the whistle on the play or he might have scored.

Head coach Jonathan Smith said going into the scrimmage the goal was to get as many players into action as possible.

“A lot of reps, guys making some plays there. I thought … the ability to run the ball early was nice to see. Obviously it was great to see the defense get a bunch of turnovers,” Smith said. “Was really pleased that we got a lot of guys in getting reps so we’ll be able to evaluate really everybody on the roster,” Smith said.

Notes

Veteran offensive linemen Taliese Fuaga and Joshua Gray sat out the entire scrimmage and starting center Jake Levengood played a limited number of drives. The coaches mixed and matched offensive linemen throughout the session. When Uiagalelei took the field for the first drive the offense had Levengood at center with Heneli Bloomfield at left guard, Jacob Strand at left tackle, Tanner Miller at right guard and Tyler Morano at right tackle.

The team’s three primary running backs — Deshaun Fenwick, Isaiah Newell and Martinez — each saw action Saturday, but none carried a heavy load. Following Jam Griffin’s decision to transfer to Mississippi, the team cannot afford any preseason injuries at this position, so much of the work fell on redshirt freshmen Jake Reichle. He had a good run for a first down on Chiles’ opening drive and later caught a pass from Uiagalelei for 13 yards. At the end of practice when the team was working on its red zone offense, Reichle scored three touchdowns on short runs.

Both Everett Hayes and Atticus Sappington were impressive on field goals during the scrimmage. Both made multiple kicks from more than 40 yards.

Smith said their performance was one of the highlights of the day.

“Our field-goal kickers making kicks, a bunch of them, pleased with that,” Smith said.