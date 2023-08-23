We interrupt our regularly scheduled story with breaking news: DJ Uiagalelei, the ex-Clemson player, has been named the Beavers' starting quarter back.

The news broke on social media Tuesday night with first reporting from Nick Daschel of The Oregonian.

This decision was widely expected after Uiagalelei transferred. Uiagalelei did not have a great spring camp as he adjusted to a new offensive system, but was much improved from the first day of fall camp.

He threw the ball accurately at all levels of the field, showed an impressive ability to throw the ball on the move and will be an obvious threat as a runner with his combination of size and speed.

And now back to our original programming. …

Oregon State running back Isaiah Newell was asked after a fall camp practice how his skills are different from the team’s other top backs Damien Martinez and Deshaun Fenwick. Newell pondered the question for a while before admitting he didn’t really know.

Newell could be forgiven for failing to come up with an answer because the three backs really are similar. Fenwick, a redshirt senior, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds. Martinez, a sophomore, is 6-feet, 232 pounds, and Newell, a redshirt sophomore is listed at 6-foot-1, 225 pounds.

All three are powerful backs who can run between the tackles and they have each demonstrated the ability to catch the ball out of the backfield. Martinez has more top-end speed and an elusiveness in the open field that made him the Pac-12 Conference Offensive Freshman of the Year last season, but each of them is capable of being on the field on first down and on third down.

That depth, even with the transfer of Jam Griffin just prior to the start of fall camp, gives Oregon State the chance to once again operate one of the best ground games in the conference.

The running backs have a new position coach this season. Keith Bhonapha joined the staff in January after previously coaching at Boise State and Washington.

“This room is as talented as any of them. Just with the depth that we have,” Bhonapha said. “Especially with what Damien has been able to do, obviously with Fen and then Isaiah playing some last year as well, just the experience overall is a little bit better.”

Oregon State had an extremely efficient running game in 2022. Martinez averaged an outstanding 6.1 yards per carry and fell just short of a 1,000-yard season, finishing with 982 rushing yards. Fenwick averaged 4.9 yards per carry and tallied 553 yards on the season.

Newell got some opportunities later in the year and scored two touchdowns in the win over Oregon.

Martinez said his goal for the season is to slow the game down and make better decisions once he gets to the second level. He thinks he is seeing the field better and is playing more like he did in high school instead of feeling hurried.

Bhonapha said that growth is to be expected between the freshman and sophomore years.

“For him, being a true freshman last year and going in there. Just an understanding of the playbook, which is always big, and understanding what we’re trying to get done in the run game,” Bhonapha said, adding that Martinez has also improved as a pass blocker. “I think from a protection standpoint, I like where he’s at when it comes to his pass-pro technique and understanding where his eyes need to be.”

All three running backs have demonstrated their pass catching ability during fall camp. Fenwick caught a touchdown pass during the team’s first scrimmage and on Tuesday, Martinez caught a beautiful throw down the sideline from freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles.

“When you have running backs that can catch the ball out of the backfield, I think there’s gonna be times in the game where that can be back breaking. A lot of times those defenses drop in deep coverage, you’ve got a back way out there on a swing route or he’s able to get out on a checkdown and keep the sticks moving. If you’re in a two-minute drill right before the half or end of game, I just think a running back out of the backfield catching the ball is a really good weapon,” Bhonapha said.

Fenwick is a power running back but he prides himself on his ability to catch the ball and is happy to point out that he was a wide receiver in high school.

“I’ve always been able to catch the ball,” Fenwick said. “I just think giving me more opportunities … has really helped me showcase that. Obviously, I’m trying to showcase that at the next level so they can see that as well. So, it’s been great to get the opportunity.”

Newell said he focused on improving his receiving skills in the offseason, working with the throwing machine and spending time working with quarterbacks Uiagalelei, Ben Gulbranson and Chiles.

He also added some weight, moving up from about 212 pounds to around 225.

“Did that just to be able to break more tackles,” Newell said. “With the pads on and stuff like that, I feel good moving around.”

Oregon State wrapped up fall camp Wednesday and head coach Jonathan Smith said he and his staff would be meeting with players Thursday to discuss their progress and their expected roles at the start of the season.