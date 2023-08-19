Grant Starck wanted to play for Oregon State when he graduated from Thurston High in Springfield in 2020. He had discussions with the Oregon State staff, in particular with offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, but Starck was dealing with a knee issue at the time and didn't receive a scholarship offer.

So the 6-foot-4, 298-pound lineman went to Nevada instead and, over the past three years, turned himself into one of the Wolf Pack’s top blockers. At the end of last season Starck chose to enter the transfer portal and renewed his connection with Oregon State.

“Going back to high school I had a little bit of a relationship with coach M, came to some camps out here and he recruited me a little bit. We kind of had already built that relationship and then when I got into the portal he hit me up and offered me,” Starck said. “Hearing from around, it seemed like he was the best O-line coach out there who was going to help me develop as much as I could. … Being a little bit closer to home, that was another nice perk, too.”

It wasn’t just the relationship with Michalczik that attracted Starck to Oregon State. He followed the program over the past couple of years and saw the progress the team was making under head coach Jonathan Smith. He also saw how the team was committed to running the ball and liked the opportunity to be part of that.

Starck was also won over by what he saw from his potential teammates when he visited the campus.

“Seeing the way … the other guys in the O-line room are doing extra work. Coach M doesn’t have to tell everybody to get out here and do some extra drills after practice or in the offseason. Guys are doing that themselves, guys are leading that. I really like that and I wanted to be in that culture,” Starck said.

Oregon State has completed two full weeks of training camp and Starck does not look like a newcomer. He has played every position on the line except for center and Michalczik said he is having a “great fall camp, getting better every day.”

“I think he’s smart," he added. He’s played a little bit of football. He grew up as a coach’s son. He’s a very smart kid. He doesn’t make it bigger than it needs to be and he just goes in and grinds and works at it.”

Oregon State had one of the top offensive lines in the Pac-12 Conference last season and brought back starters Taliese Fuaga at left tackle, Joshua Gray at right tackle and Jake Levengood at center. Heneli Bloomfield got several starts at guard late last season due to injuries and gained valuable experience.

Michalczik said Bloomfield, a redshirt senior, has come a long way in his time at Oregon State.

“He’s a tough, physical kid," he said. "That’s his nature. He wants to play hard. But he’s also become really football-smart. He’s worked really hard to learn football since he’s got here. He’s not only now being the tough guy, he’s seeing things on the field, he’s able to make calls before things happen.”

Bloomfield is competing for a starting guard spot this season with Starck and redshirt junior Tanner Miller. Michalczik praised Miller’s consistent effort and said he doesn’t get enough credit for how hard he works.

“A little bit undersized for the position but he’s really good technique-wise so he can get away with it. He’s a tough kid, a competitive kid,” Michalczik said.

Redshirt senior Marco Brewer would have also been in the mix at the guard spot but suffered a season-ending injury just prior to the start of fall camp.

But Michalczik isn’t concerned about filling out the team’s depth chart at the moment. That time is coming but the current goal is for the entire group to get better.

“The one thing for me is seeing guys get better individually. That’s kind of our goal, if a guy can get better every day then the whole room’s getting better,” Michalczik said. “It’s good to see guys do things that they didn’t do right the day before. At the same time, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”