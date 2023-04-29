Former Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave wasn’t thinking about his draft status when he signed up to play in this season’s Senior Bowl, he just wanted to get back on the field.

Musgrave suffered a knee injury in the Beavers’ second game of the season and after initially hoping he could avoid surgery and return late in the year, it became evident he would have to undergo an operation to repair the knee and would not be able to return.

In a press conference Friday evening after being selected in the second round of the NFL draft by Green Bay, Musgrave discussed the injury, his recovery, his eagerness to get back on the field and his new home with the Packers.

Musgrave was asked if it was possible he could have returned for the final games of the Oregon State season and he said it was not. In fact, doctors only reluctantly cleared him in time to play in the Senior Bowl in early February, Musgrave said.

“I did the Senior Bowl against the vision of maybe doctors. It might have been a little soon but I was ready to get into football,” Musgrave said.

The injury was to his medial collateral ligament and Musgrave said the procedure was simple and no graft was required. He is confident the procedure went well and while he described injuries as “the worst part of football” he doesn’t think he will be limited in any way.

Tight end was projected to be a strength in this year’s draft and Musgrave was the fourth tight end selected. Utah’s Dalton Kincaid was taken in the first round with the 25th pick by Buffalo. In the second round, Iowa’s Sam LaPorta was the 34th overall pick by Detroit and Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer was chosen 35th overall by Las Vegas.

Musgrave was taken with the 42nd pick by the Packers. Two more tight ends were taken later in the second round with Michigan’s Luke Schoonmaker picked by the Cowboys with the 58th overall pick and Penn State’s Brenton Strange going to Jacksonville with the 61st pick.

“This tight end class was great, full of great players and great people. I was able to train with Dalton Kincaid in California. Me and him developed a really close friendship and then at the combine we got to hang out with all these tight ends from all over the country. It’s almost like a brotherhood. The tight ends always click,” Musgrave said.

Green Bay vice president of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said Musgrave’s speed is what sets him apart at his position. At the NFL combine — and coming off the knee surgery — Musgrave ran a 4.61-second 40-yard dash.

“We’re excited about what he brings to the table in terms of speed, the ability to stretch the field,” Sullivan said. “He comes from a football background. Smart kid, wired right.”

Musgrave is the nephew of former Oregon quarterback Bill Musgrave, who has gone on to a long career as an offensive coach with numerous NFL and college teams. Even though Bill Musgrave never coached in Green Bay, Luke said the Packers have always been one of his favorite teams.

“The Packers are one of the most historic teams in NFL history and I’ve always been a Packer fan, even though my uncle might not have … coached for them, they’ve always kind of been one of my favorite teams. From the town to the jerseys to the Packers’ breed of football. I think of it as a tough, hard-nosed, hard-working breed of football,” Musgrave said. “I’m excited to join the long history of Packers.”

Green Bay is a team in transition and traded away longtime quarterback Aaron Rodgers earlier this week. The team will now turn to quarterback Jordan Love and Musgrave is excited to build that relationship.

“A lot of receiving and quarterback success is based on trust, relationships, how much work you put in,” Musgrave said. “So putting in a lot of work with the quarterback, making sure that he’s comfortable with you and you guys are on the same page. … There’s so many different adjustments and different nuances that maybe the quarterback wants you to do differently.”

Musgrave was not the only Oregon State player selected in the 2023 draft. Cornerback Alex Austin was picked by the Buffalo Bills in the seventh round Saturday, going off the board as the 252nd overall pick.