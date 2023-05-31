Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The kick-off times and network designations for five of Oregon State’s football games were announced by the Pac-12 Conference on Wednesday.

The Beavers will open the 2023 season at San Jose State on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 12:30 p.m. in a game televised nationally on CBS.

The home opener against UC Davis in the newly-renovated Reser Stadium will start at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 in a contest broadcast on Pac-12 Network and available on Pac-12 Now.

The following week Oregon State will host San Diego State at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in a game televised nationally on FS1.

The Beavers will face Utah at 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 at Reser Stadium in another nationally-televised game on FS1.

Oregon State will play at Oregon at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24 in a game televised nationally on FOX.