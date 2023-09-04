Opening games reveal a team’s weaknesses and for Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith the biggest concern after Sunday’s victory is the team’s punt protection.

The Beavers held a 28-3 lead over San Jose State late in the third quarter when the Spartans blocked an Oregon State punt. San Jose State took advantage of the swing in field position and scored its first touchdown of the game.

“Any time you give up a blocked punt it jumps off the page. That’s not good, that’s the worst play in football,” Smith said. “So we’ve got to get that tightened up.”

The snap to punter Josh Green was a bit low and there were also failures in carrying out blocking assignments that allowed San Jose State’s John Norwood a clear path.

“Couple of errors on the play, that’s what game one’s are about. It’s about learning, finding out where you’re at,” Smith said.

Oregon State’s special teams were otherwise solid. Kicker Atticus Sappington made all six of his extra-point attempts and got good distance on his kickoffs with three touchbacks.

The Spartans were very careful to avoid giving Oregon State’s star return specialists Silas Bolden and Anthony Gould opportunities. Gould fielded one punt he could return and turned it into an 8-yard gain.

San Jose State attempted one onside kick, which ended up going out of bounds, and kicked short twice, keeping the ball away from Bolden entirely on those plays. Smith said the Beavers changed some personnel on the kickoff return unit as it became clear the Spartans were not going to kick it deep.

“They were squibbing a decent amount, you could see they were not going to kick it deep to Silas and so we made some adjustments there, put different guys in the game that are maybe more apt to fielding the ball than blocking. The final onside was kind of a traditional look that our front line could have made a play on but that’s why you’re always learning,” Smith said. “But I felt like we were prepared.”