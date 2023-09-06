Oregon State’s veteran offensive line dominated the line of scrimmage in the Beavers’ 42-17 season-opening football win over San Jose State on Sunday.

The defensive front for UC Davis may provide a tougher challenge when the 16th-ranked Beavers (1-0) face the Aggies on Saturday night at the newly remodeled Reser Stadium.

UC Davis (1-0) returns three starters on a defensive line that was one of the team’s strengths a year ago. Junior Zach Kennedy was a first-team all-Big Sky pick in 2022 and Chubba Maae, a 6-foot-2, 347-pound defensive tackle, was third-team all-conference.

They are backed by a linebacking corps which is led by returning starters Teddye Buchanan, a third-team all-conference honoree, and former Big Sky freshman of the year Nick Eaton.

“UC Davis is extremely sound in the way that they operate their system. Guys are well-coached," Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said. "You can tell they understand their system, they’re in the right spot, they’re not busting a lot of things.

And I think they’ve got a fairly veteran group, pretty good size up front. I really like the linebackers they’ve got. I feel those guys, athletic guys, I feel like could play in the Pac-12. It’s going to be a week for us where we better be on top of our game.”

UC Davis is led by head coach Dan Hawkins, who is best known for his successful run as the Boise State head coach from 2001-05 when the Broncos won four consecutive Western Athletic Conference championships.

Hawkins is in his seventh season at his alma mater with a record of 38-29. The Aggies went 6-5 a year ago but won five of their last six games. Hawkins is 150-90-1 over his 23-year career as a head coach.

“Known Dan Hawkins for a long time, does a really good job,” Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said.

UC Davis won its opener 48-10 over Texas A&M-Commerce. The Aggies compiled more than 500 yards of total offense, including 279 rushing yards. Junior running back Lan Larison carried much of the load, gaining 109 yards on 16 carries and scoring three touchdowns.

Aggies quarterback Miles Hastings, who was first-team all-Big Sky in 2022 as a sophomore, completed 22 of 30 passes for 239 yards and a touchdown in the opener, but also had two interceptions.

For Oregon State, Saturday’s game is another opportunity for quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to get settled into the starting role. He faced very little pressure against San Jose State and led five touchdown drives before giving way to freshman Aidan Chiles in the fourth quarter.

“There was a lot of positives, I think, to take away from the first game,” Lindgren said. “I was really pleased with the way that DJ was able to operate out there, converted on some third downs for us, made some good checks in the run game and was pretty efficient with the football.”

Lindgren was especially happy that the offense didn’t turn the ball over in the opener.

The Beavers ran the ball effectively against the Spartans, led by Damien Martinez’ 145 yards on 18 carries. Lindgren expects to see a more polished ground game in Week 2. He said the game film from the opener showed “some missed opportunities.”

“A lot of technique things, some missed ID stuff, and that was not just the run game, pass game, protection, the whole thing," Lindgren said. "There was a lot of things … small things, that will catch up to us down the line that we’ve got to get cleaned up.”

Defensively, Smith liked the way the team stuck to the game plan against San Jose State quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.

“A good job containing the quarterback to limit explosive plays,” Smith said. “I thought those guys executed well.”

The Beavers took a cautious approach to rushing Cordeiro, who is a real threat to escape the pocket. To take that away, Oregon State’s defensive line stayed disciplined in the rushing lanes and avoided pushing hard upfield to apply pressure.

Hastings does not present that same type of threat so the Beavers’ front seven may have the opportunity to be more aggressive against the Aggies.

Notes

Oregon State avoided any significant injuries in the opener. Linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. left the game with what Smith called “a stinger” but could have returned if necessary. He is not expected to be limited Saturday. … Uiagalelei was named one of eight Manning Award Stars of the Week on Tuesday. Uiagalelei threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more against SJSU. … Oregon State is 4-0 against UC Davis. The teams last played in 1930.