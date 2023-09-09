This weekend is a high point for the Oregon State football program.

The Beavers (1-0) are coming off a 10-3 season and a bowl victory. On Saturday, Oregon State will play its home opener against UC Davis in front of a sellout crowd at the newly remodeled Reser Stadium. Leading the team is head coach Jonathan Smith, who was the quarterback of the team during a previous golden era.

“I cannot say enough how excited I am to play the first one in Reser Stadium for this season,” Smith said. “Personally wanted to thank donors, Beaver Nation, our administration, Hoffman Construction. It’s a lot of work that’s gone into this thing and it will be complete on Saturday because Beaver Nation’s gonna be there. Counting on a sellout, know that our fans are excited to go. We only get six of these. Only six opportunities to fill this place and create a great home field advantage.”

Because of the project, last year’s team played in unusual circumstances with fans filling the east side of the stadium while construction was ongoing on the west side. Despite that limitation, the crowd support was strong. Oregon State went 5-1 at home and is 11-1 at home over the past two seasons.

Offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield is excited to see what Reser Stadium will be like now that the project is complete.

“Looking forward to having a full stadium," he said. "It was loud last year having just half the stadium, but having the full stadium, and it’s sold out, I can’t imagine what we’re going to experience.”

It has been a remarkable turnaround for the program under Smith, who is in his sixth season as head coach. The year prior to his hiring, Oregon State went 1-11 and was outscored 516 to 248 on the season.

Safety Akili Arnold arrived for Smith’s second season and was part of bringing the team up from those depths.

“I came here in 2019. We only won five games with Isaiah Hodgins, you know we had Jake Luton and all that. We were a very talented team but I feel like we didn’t have the pieces together," Arnold said. "But now … I feel like we actually all bought into our program of what our coaches preached.

“It’s a miracle, you know, it’s crazy to see. Brand-new stadium, our culture … our locker room, everybody just bought into our program and what we’re about here.”

Unfortunately, there is a cloud hanging over the program’s resurgence. Despite going to back-to-back bowl games and being ranked 16th in this week’s Associated Press poll, the future of Oregon State football is uncertain because of the disintegration of the Pac-12 Conference. Ten of the 12 schools will play in other conferences next year, leaving Oregon State and Washington State to find new arrangements for all of their athletic programs, not just football.

The current state of Pac-12 football on the field makes the off-field news even more disappointing. Conference teams are a combined 13-0 and six Pac-12 teams are ranked in the AP Top 25. The conference is home to the reigning Heisman Trophy winner (USC quarterback Caleb Williams) and Deion Sanders — AKA Coach Prime — has brought Colorado football back to life.

But none of that will save the conference now and the result is a bittersweet feeling for Oregon State fans who feel pride in the football team’s accomplishments and frustration with conference realignment.

Whatever their feelings may be, Oregon State players are doing their best to stay focused on the opportunities they have in this final season of the conference as we have known it. Arnold said it is the opportunity of a lifetime to get to play against the best teams on the West Coast.

“Growing up I always wanted to play in the Pac-12, play against all these spread offenses … fast football, physical. It’s just a dream for me, man. I’m just here to live it out,” Arnold said.