The excitement surrounding the Oregon State football program was clearly evident as thousands of fans came to Reser Stadium to watch the 2023 Spring Showcase on Saturday afternoon.

The lower portion of the east side of the stadium was almost completely full of fans eager to get their first glimpse of the team following last year's 10-3 season.

“It was fun. I didn’t know exactly what to anticipate and all that, but I think showing our support. That side is full and the energy in the stadium, I know it was fun for our guys. Create a little bit of a game-like atmosphere and Beaver Nation helped with that,” Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said.

The defense came away with a 27-24 victory in the scrimmage. Offensive points were scored as usual while the defense scored points by creating turnovers, forcing a turnover on downs or limiting the offense to a field-goal attempt.

The final offensive touchdown was controversial as defensive back Joe Swen intercepted a pass in the end zone during the final two minutes of the scrimmage. But instead of taking a knee or running it out, he flipped the ball into the air and the offense recovered for a touchdown.

The unusual nature of the scrimmage led Swen to make that play, which would never happen in a live game, but it did tighten the score up at the end.

Smith said Swen had a very good day but that play was a reminder that “what you do in practice you’re gonna do in the game.”

Redshirt senior defensive lineman Isaac Hodgins was happy to earn bragging rights in his final spring scrimmage. He made one of the highlight plays of the day, knifing through the offensive line to wrap up a running back deep in the backfield.

“I thought the defense played well, we played well together and we won, so that’s all that matters at the end of the day,” Hodgins said.

He thinks this spring has shown the team has talent and depth on the defensive line and is in a good position to make up for the players lost to graduation.

“We’ve got so many dudes playing at a high level right now. Anyone can go out there and play,” Hodgins said. “I think it’s great. The style of football we play, it’s high-level. We’re going to need a lot of bodies.”

The game was the first opportunity for Oregon State fans to see new quarterbacks DJ Uiagalelei, a transfer from Clemson, and Aidan Chiles, a freshman from Downey, California. They each took turns running the offense, along with returning starter Ben Gulbranson.

“I thought each guy did some good stuff, moving the ball," Smith said. "We played well on defense, which we’ve done throughout the spring. It’s not easy on the quarterbacks because we are, we’re mixing the line, the receiver play and all that, but I thought each of them had some solid reps.”

The offense did not do much in the first two 10-minute quarters and Uiagalelei threw an interception which ended one scoring threat. The best early opportunity for the offense came with Chiles at the helm. He threw an on-target pass down the sideline for running back Gavin Haines, who had beat his defender on the deep route, but Haines was unable to make the catch.

The offense fared better in the second half of the scrimmage as Uiagagelei led a drive which was capped by a short touchdown run by Jam Griffin. Gulbranson then led a drive which resulted in a 40-yard field goal by Atticus Sappington.

Chiles followed with a drive which resulted in a 25-yard field-goal attempt, but Josh McCormick's kick was wide left.

Chiles also had one of the highlight plays of the day as he connected with receiver Silas Bolden, who made a diving catch in the back of the end zone for a touchdown. Bolden showed great concentration on the play, keeping a foot in bounds and maintaining possession as he hit the turf.

Smith said the team is looking for Bolden to have a big year.

“He’s a little older, we’ve moved him around," he said. "He’s gifted with the ball in his hands. He’s become a complete receiver now. We’re gonna need him in a big way in the fall.”

Smith was asked if there were any areas where he felt more confident after seeing players develop over the 15 spring practices. He pointed to tight end, where Riley Sharp switched over to offense after starting his career as a linebacker, and where transfer Jermaine Terry II had a strong spring. He also singled out the quarterback and defensive line position groups.

“I think the tight end thing. We’ve got a couple new pieces there, Riley Sharp and Jermaine Terry. That piece I felt some confidence after 15 days," Smith said. "I think we’ve got some real talent at quarterback. We anticipated it, but now seeing it play out … we’ve got some answers there it’s nice to have.

"The D-line … not just the top starter guys but some depth, being able to rotate some guys through, that’s been nice."