Oregon State christened remodeled Reser Stadium with a 55-7 victory over UC Davis on Saturday night.

Playing in front of a capacity crowd, the only question in the second half was whether the Beavers would record their first shutout since a 42-0 win over Idaho during the 2021 season. UC Davis spoiled that outcome with a fourth-quarter touchdown, but the Beavers’ 48-point margin of victory was the largest of head coach Jonathan Smith’s tenure.

The visiting Aggies received the opening kickoff and put together their only drive of the first half. UC Davis reached the Oregon State 28-yard line on a series of runs by junior running back Ian Larison.

But the Beaver defense responded by forcing the first turnover of the game. Defensive end Andrew Chatfield Jr. tipped a pass by Aggies quarterback Miles Hastings and linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold made the diving catch for the interception.

On Oregon State’s first play from scrimmage, sophomore running back Damien Martinez broke through the right side of the line and sprinted to the end zone for a 64-yard touchdown run.

After the teams exchanged punts, Martinez broke free for a 45-yard run before being tripped up at the 2-yard line. Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei capped that drive with a 3-yard touchdown run as the Beavers took a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Uiagalelei threw touchdown passes to Rhewa Munyagi Jr. and Silas Bolden and Bolden returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown. A 40-yard field goal by Atticus Sappington gave the Beavers a 38-0 halftime lead.

Uiagalelei sat the entire second half as freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles took over in the third quarter. During his limited time Uiagalelei completed 8 of 13 passes for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

Martinez ran for 104 yards in the first half on just seven carries, averaging 14.9 yards per carry. He was also given the second half off as the Beavers turned to senior Deshaun Fenwick and redshirt sophomore Isaiah Newell to close out the game.

Chiles led three scoring drives in the second half. Sappington capped the first with a 28-yard field goal. Chiles found tight end Riley Sharp for a 10-yard touchdown later in the third quarter. Chiles finished the scoring for Oregon State with a 1-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.

Overall, Chiles completed 9 of 14 passes for 74 yards.

Oregon State will host San Diego State at 12:30 p.m. next Saturday in a game which will be broadcast on FS1. The Aztecs (2-1) lost 35-10 to UCLA on Saturday.

Notes: Oregon State played without starting receiver Anthony Gould and starting linebacker Calvin Hart Jr. due to injury. … Munyagi’s first-half touchdown was the first reception of his Oregon State career. … Sharp’s touchdown was his first since moving from linebacker to tight end this offseason.

