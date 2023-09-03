Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei had a stellar debut Sunday as the Beavers rolled to a 42-17 nonconference road football victory over San Jose State.

Uiagalelei, a transfer from Clemson, completed 20 of 25 pass attempts for 239 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for two scores. OSU running back Damien Martinez ran for 145 yards on 18 carries, an average of 8.1 yards per attempt.

Oregon State (1-0), ranked 18th in the Associated Press poll, got off to a fast start as Uiagelelei led the offense on an 11-play, 82-yard scoring drive on their first possession of the game. Uiagalelei showed his versatility on the opening drive, running for 13 yards and a first down on a third-and-5.

He also completed a pair of passes to Silas Bolden and found Jesiah Irish for a first down. Martinez broke loose for a couple of good gains on the drive, which Uiagalelei capped with a 1-yard run up the middle.

After the Spartans (0-2) got on the board with a 41-yard field goal by Kyler Halvorsen, the Beavers put together another long scoring drive. Oregon State marched 73 yards on 10 plays with Martinez showing both his running ability and his pass-catching skills.

The Beavers finished the drive with a 14-yard touchdown pass from Uiagalelei to tight end Jack Velling, who was wide open in the middle of the end zone.

A second short touchdown run by Uiagalelei just before halftime gave the Beavers a 21-3 lead.

Going into the game there was some question whether San Jose State would have an advantage after playing USC the previous weekend. But in the first half it was the Spartans who looked more disorganized. Two illegal procedure penalties in particular hurt the San Jose State offense.

Oregon State extended its lead midway through the third quarter when Uiagalelei found Jeremiah Noga on a 31-yard touchdown pass. The Spartans had good pass coverage on the play but the Oregon State offensive line gave Uiagalelei enough time for Noga to find open space in the back corner of the end zone.

The Beavers’ first big mistake came in the third quarter when a low snap led to a blocked punt deep in Oregon State territory. That gave the Spartans a short field and led to their first touchdown of the game on a 2-yard run by quarterback Chevan Cordeiro.

Oregon State’s next drive started poorly as the Beavers committed two penalties to face a first-and-20. But Uiagalelei and Irish connected on a 23-yard pass for a first down to get the drive going. Four plays later Uiagalelei found Anthony Gould for a 28-yard touchdown pass as the Beavers pushed their lead to 35-10.

That wrapped up Uiagelei’s day as freshman quarterback Aidan Chiles came on in relief. Chiles led the Beavers on one final scoring drive, completing two passes and showing his running ability on a 9-yard gain. Deshaun Fenwick finished the drive with a 3-yard scoring run.

Oregon State will make its home debut at 6 p.m. Saturday against UC Davis.

