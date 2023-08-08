The stunning departure of five teams from the Pac-12 Conference last week created questions about the future of Oregon State athletics that currently have no answers.

But as the football team worked through the first practices of fall camp, coaches and players rallied around the goal of making the most of the upcoming season. That message was set by head coach Jonathan Smith and echoed down the line.

When asked about the Pac-12 situation, defensive coordinator Trent Bray said he had a lot of thoughts but it is not something the team can worry about.

“We’ve got a Pac-12 season this year. Our focus is on winning the Pac-12 championship and after that we’ll see what happens. But to try to speculate, do all that would be pointless,” Bray said.

Quarterback Ben Gulbranson, one of the team’s veteran leaders, said the focus is the upcoming season.

“Like coach Smith said in a couple of our team meetings, we’ve got a big-time season ahead. We’ve got new Reser Stadium over here. It’ll be rockin and full. Beaver Nation will be out there. We’re just excited for the 2023 season. Look forward to winning a lot of ball games,” Gulbranson said.

And offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga was even more direct.

“I don’t think our team needs to worry about it,” Fuaga said. “I don’t feel any different. Our team is right here in Corvallis. Wherever we play, we play.”

The situation has not had any visible impact through the first three practices of training camp. The energy level has been consistently high and there have been positive signs on both offense and defense during the seven-on-seven and team drills.

During Saturday’s practice there was a focus on throwing deep and all three quarterbacks who are vying for the starting spot — DJ Uiagalelei, Aidan Chiles and Gulbranson — made on-target throws of at least 50 yards.

Offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren said Uiagalelei opened camp with one of the best practices he’s had since arriving in January.

“I just think comfort level with the system. He keeps putting a lot of time in the offseason watching film from spring, cutups from previous seasons, where I just think he’s much more comfortable timing routes with the receivers, where he’s not thinking so much, he’s just able to go out there and compete and play,” Lindgren said. “You could see his confidence level jump yesterday after making a couple plays. That was really good to see.”

Coming into training camp there were questions about who would grow into a bigger role at the wide receiver position alongside Silas Bolden and Anthony Gould. Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Valsin III has gotten off to a strong start and caught a long touchdown pass from Chiles on Saturday.

Redshirt sophomore Trent Walker also stood out Saturday, catching a deep throw from Uiagalelei between two defenders.

New leaders on defense

Oregon State has multiple starters to replace on defense. That could be looked at as a problem, but that’s not how Bray sees it. He thinks the competition for starting roles and playing time will help the defense improve.

“What’s exciting about this fall camp if you’re a player is probably this is the most competition we’ve had in a long time for open positions. There’s no more Jaydon Grants that have been four-year starters, no Omars (Speights) that have been three-, four-year starters. That can be a really good thing in camp where guys feel they have an opportunity that they can push to play.”

Junior linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold is one of the players who is expected to fill the gap. He earned playing time last year and finished the season with 37 total tackles. With Speights transferring to LSU, it will now fall on Mascarenas-Arnold to hold down the inside linebacker spot.

“I take a lot of pride in it … being the vet, I guess, in the room. I try to get as much extra time in with them. I think there’s a lot of pressure on my shoulders but I’m not shying away from it. I know what I’ve got to do. I’ve got to put in a little extra here and there to just make sure that we’re keeping the standard … keeping the same level of play that was just left off,” Mascarenas-Arnold said.