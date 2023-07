Oregon State had five players named to the Pac-12 football preseason all-conference first teams, the conference announced Tuesday.

The all-conference teams were voted on by media who cover the Pac-12.

OSU’s first-team selections are running back Damien Martinez, offensive linemen Joshua Gray and Taliese Fuaga, defensive back Kitan Oladapo and return specialist Anthony Gould.

The Beavers’ five first-team picks were tied for the second most in the conference. Two-time defending Pac-12 champion Utah leads the way with six. USC joined OSU with five.

Oregon State’s second-team selections were offensive lineman Jake Levengood and return specialist Silas Bolden.

Oregon State’s honorable mention selections were offensive lineman Heneli Bloomfield, defensive lineman James Rawls, linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, defensive back Ryan Cooper and all-purpose/special teams player Jesiah Irish.

Kyle Whittingham's Utah squad split their first-team selections evenly with three on the offense and three on the defense. Tight end Brant Kuithe was selected to the first team for the second straight year while two Utes were selected on the offensive line in Sataoa Laumea and Keaton Bills. The defense is represented at each level with lineman Junior Tafuna, linebacker Karene Reid and defensive back Cole Bishop.