Oregon State has been picked to finish fifth in Pac-12 football this coming season, as voted on by media that cover the conference.

The Beavers, 10-3 overall (6-3 in conference) and winners of the Las Vegas Bowl last year, received 309 points in the preseason media poll.

USC holds the top spot with 413 total points and 25 of 36 first-place votes, followed by Washington (367, 4), Utah (359, 6), Oregon (344, 1), OSU, UCLA (248), Washington State (186), Arizona (176), California (132), Arizona State (122), Colorado (98) and Stanford (54).

The media has correctly selected the Pac-12’s conference champion in 33 of 62 previous preseason polls.

USC starts the Pac-12 season hosting San Jose State at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26. The Trojans play the first conference game Sept. 9 at home against Stanford.

OSU opens the season Sunday, Sept. 3 at San Jose State, with the game scheduled for a 12:30 p.m. kickoff. The Beavers start Pac-12 play Sept. 23 at Washington State.

Oregon State had five players on the all-Pac-12 first teams voted on by the media and announed earlier this week: running back Damien Martinez, offensive linemen Joshua Gray and Taliese Fuaga, defensive back Kitan Oladapo and return specialist Anthony Gould.

The Pac-12 championship game will be held Friday, Dec. 1 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.