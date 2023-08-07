Oregon State football is ranked 18th in the initial USA Today Coaches Poll released Monday.

The ranking comes on the heels of a 10-3 season for the Beavers, the third 10-win season in program history. OSU concluded the season with a 30-3 win over Florida in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl, and the Beavers have won four straight games entering the 2023 season opener, tied for the 10th-longest win streak nationally.

The Beavers finished 2022 ranked 17th by both the Coaches Poll and The Associated Press.

Georgia tops the Coaches Poll, followed by Michigan, Alabama, Ohio State and LSU. USC is sixth, Washington 11th, Utah 14th and Oregon 15th. UCLA received votes but didn’t make the top 25.

It’s the eighth time OSU has been ranked by either the coaches poll or by The Associated Press to open a season, and the fourth time since 2001.

The Coaches Poll preseason ranking is the first for the Beavers since 2013 when OSU opened the season ranked 25th.

Oregon State opens the 2023 season Sept. 3 visiting San Jose State. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m. and it will air on CBS.