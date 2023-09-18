The Oregon State football team has won seven games in a row and 10 of its last 11 after Saturday’s 26-9 win over San Diego State. The Beavers are ranked 14th in the Associated Press poll, a sign of the respect the program is gaining nationally.

But the win over the Aztecs also showed some areas that need improvement — especially on offense — as Oregon State (3-0) goes into its Pac-12 Conference opener Saturday at No. 21 Washington State (3-0).

Following are three thoughts on the Beavers’ performance.

Passing game inconsistency

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei was in total control during the Beavers’ season-opening wins over San Jose State and UC Davis. He completed 74% of his passes and threw for five touchdowns with no interceptions.

San Diego State’s defense did not allow that kind of efficiency. Uiagalelei was 14 of 30 (47%) with one touchdown and two interceptions and for the first time, he did not always seem to be on the same page with the receivers. Miscommunication led to throws with no target in the area. A couple drops by Oregon State pass catchers contributed to the inconsistency.

There were also some inaccurate throws on his end. Uiagalelai’s first interception came when his pass was much too high for Anthony Gould on a crossing route. On the second interception, the pass to Silas Bolden was slightly underthrown and San Diego State cornerback Noah Tumblin made a good play on the ball.

San Diego State deserves some credit for the pressure created by its physical front seven and for the competitiveness shown by its secondary. The Aztecs didn’t record any sacks but they were credited with six quarterback hurries, including three by linebacker Cody Moon.

It is important to note that this was not a terrible effort by the offense. While Uiagalelei completed just 14 passes, the result was 284 passing yards (20.3 yards per reception). That certainly received a boost from Gould’s catch-and-run for a 75-yard touchdown, but even without that play, the offense averaged more than 16 yards per reception. The big plays were spread around. Rhewa Munyagi Jr. had a catch for 35 yards and both Jack Velling and Bolden had catches for 31 yards.

Gray’s interesting day

Left tackle Joshua Gray is on a short list of nominees as Oregon State’s best player, but he didn’t get off to a great start Saturday. He had two penalties, including a 15-yard flag for tripping, which stalled the Beavers’ opening drive.

But even on that drive Gray showed how important he is to the team. Oregon State ran hard behind Gray and left guard Heneli Bloomfield early in the game, breaking running back Damien Martinez free for a 43-yard gain on one of those calls.

And in the second quarter, Gray was an unexpected part of one of the highlight plays of the game. The Beavers had the ball at the San Diego State 3-yard line when Gray caught a lateral from Uiagalelei and ran untouched into the end zone. The creative play design caught the Aztecs completely off guard.

Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith said that play has been in the playbook for a couple of years. They were waiting for the right time to call it and in their preparation for San Diego State saw an opportunity.

“Actually talked a little bit about it with the team (Friday),” Smith said. “We felt like we get down there tight, that this was a play that would give us an advantage.”

Gray’s touchdown, which according to the Oregon State football support staff was the first by one of the team’s offensive linemen since at least 1996, helped break open a close game.

Sack attack

Oregon State recorded six sacks Saturday, with defensive end Andrew Chatfield Jr. making two of them. The Beavers have 12 sacks through the first three games after finishing the 2022 season with 20 total sacks. The team leader in sacks a year ago was Riley Sharp, who had three. Sharp is now playing tight end.

Despite being middle of the pack in the conference in sacks, the Beavers led the Pac-12 in both total defense (yards allowed per game) and scoring defense last year. But creating more pressure and finishing those plays with more sacks was a goal entering this season and so far the defense is on a good path.

“We always try and improve, trying to get sacks, that’s the name of the game nowadays. I think we’re just working hard every single day,” Chatfield said. “Every day, I try to work on my pass rush. Every day I’m gonna work on my hands. I work on different things every single day so we can just be the best pass rushers and D-lineman in the country, really.”

Statistically, Oregon State’s sack success is also helping out the team’s rushing defense statistics. According to the box score, San Diego State ran the ball 34 times for a net total of 70 yards (2.1 yards per carry). That number is a bit misleading, however, because sacks are counted against rushing yards and in this game the Beavers’ six sacks resulted in 50 yards lost by the Aztecs. If you count only rushing attempts, San Diego State gained 120 yards on 28 carries (4.3 yards per carry).

No matter which way you look at the statistics, Oregon State once again leads the conference in total defense. Starting this week at Washington State, we will learn if this defense can keep up the pace against Pac-12 opponents.