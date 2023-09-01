The San Jose State offense definitely has Oregon State’s full attention going into their football matchup Sunday. The Spartans had nearly 400 yards of total offense and scored 28 points in their season-opening loss at USC.

Senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro threw for 198 yards and ran for another 52. His primary target was redshirt junior receiver Nick Nash, who caught six passes for 89 yards and three touchdowns. As a team, the Spartans ran for almost 200 yards and averaged 7.3 yards per attempt.

“They’re a very talented offensive football team," Oregon State defensive coordinator Trent Bray said. "Quarterback’s really good, dynamic with his arm and his legs. Got good receivers on the outside. Tailback’s strong, runs hard. It’s gonna be a challenge, gonna be, I think, one of the better offenses we’re gonna play all year.”

Safety Kitan Oladapo said the first thing he noticed about Cordeiro is his mobility, both in the passing game and in the run game.

“I saw a quarterback getting out of the pocket, they were moving the pocket, so we’ve got to contain him. Stay gap sound and stay in our rush lanes. The receivers, number three, the former quarterback (Nash), he was going crazy, so we definitely want to contain the receivers,” Oladapo said.

The Beavers started studying San Jose State prior to the Spartans’ game against USC and Oladapo said it was helpful to watch that game to confirm what they were seeing on videos from last season.

“They really are running the same thing, just different guys in different positions,” Oladapo said.

Oladapo is one of the veterans on the team who played against Cordeiro in 2021, when he was the quarterback for Hawaii. The Beavers won that home game 45-27 but Cordeiro had a big day with 366 passing yards and two touchdowns. Oregon State did have two interceptions and four sacks in that game.

Bray said the staff looked at the tape of that game as a reminder of Cordeiro’s abilities.

“We’ve watched it a little. Just gives us an idea, OK, how’d he hurt us? What’d he do? We’ve got an idea of that. Other than that, different offense, different style of how he’s playing,” Bray said.

Realignment motivation

Oregon State players and coaches have mostly downplayed the topic of conference realignment as they focus on preparing for the upcoming season.

But in Thursday’s media session, Bray confirmed it was a motivator for everyone. Asked if the team gained confidence from last season’s success, he said they did, but that doesn’t have much impact on this season.

“There’s confidence, no doubt. I think it’s always chip on your shoulder," Bray said. "I mean, you know what’s going on around college football. We’ve got a chip on our shoulder and we’ve got a lot to prove. So I think guys have that mindset and are still playing with hunger, ready to prove something.”

Beats by Uiagalelei

OSU quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has an NIL deal in place with Beats and this week gifted each of his teammates a new pair of headphones. Uiagalelei, who is one of 15 players nationwide included in the promotion, took part in the same program a year ago when he was at Clemson.

When asked about the headphones, Oladapo broke into a wide smile.

“That was lit,” Oladapo said. “We appreciate DJ.”