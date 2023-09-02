Former NFL offensive lineman Ross Tucker will be the analyst for CBS’ coverage of Sunday’s football game between Oregon State and San Jose State.

In addition to working for CBS, Tucker is also a commentator for the Philadelphia Eagles and he hosts the Ross Tucker Football Podcast. Tucker spoke with Mid-Valley Media about the matchup, preparing for a telecast and the current conference realignment process.

Are early season games easier to prepare for because you have time in the offseason or are they more difficult because you don’t have any games to study?

“It’s definitely harder. Couple of reasons. No. 1, I’ve already done three games, the Eagles preseason games, and so I was memorizing all their names and numbers preparing for them and even this past Saturday, I did the Hawaii at Vanderbilt game on the radio,” Tucker said.

So while he has read about these teams, that work was limited. But the real problem is that this is Oregon State’s opener, while San Jose State played last weekend, falling 56-28 at USC.

“It’s just so much easier, always, if you can at least watch a team’s prior game,” Tucker said. “You’re going to be able to see who’s starting, form an evaluation of them. I’ll feel much better even about San Jose State than I will about Oregon State because Oregon State’s defense is replacing half of their starters. So the new guys that are filling in, I don’t know as much about them, I haven’t seen them play yet. I don’t know how the Oregon State coaches are going to choose to use them.”

The same problem exists for coaches and it raises the question of which team has the advantage Sunday.

“It’s always interesting when one team has had a game and the other one hasn’t. You can go either way on that. It’s a little bit of an advantage for Oregon State in the sense … that there are guys that haven’t played yet, so San Jose State doesn’t know enough about some of the other personnel that Oregon State will use,” Tucker said. “The flip side is, especially in college football, there’s gonna be some Week 1 mistakes. A lot of coaches prefer, they’d rather have the game. I’ve talked to coaches in this situation before, they usually tell you they’d rather have played the one game so then they can make those mistakes and make the corrections and hopefully not make them again here.”

San Jose State opened against USC. What did you learn watching the Spartans?

“I think they have a good team. Their coach (Brent) Brennan has done a really nice job the last few years. It’s interesting because they kind of remind me of each other a little bit in the sense that they’d had a lot of down or mediocre years until the current coaching staff,” Tucker said.

“The current coaching staff, obviously (Jonathan) Smith for Oregon State, Brennan for San Jose State, they’ve really gotten the teams to a really good place where they’re performing really well. San Jose State, looking to go to back-to-back bowl games for the first time since like 86-87. Then you’ve got Oregon State and we all know what they did last year, winning 10 games, top 20, all that stuff.

“I live in Pennsylvania. Part of me wonders how many people in Pennsylvania even realize that Oregon State won 10 games last year or is ranked in the top 20 right now. For some reason it went under the radar a little bit, which is why I think it’s really cool that they have this showcase game on CBS to start, to show the country that they’re gonna pick up right where they left off last year.”

What do you like about this Oregon State team?

“No question I think you start with their running game on offense. That’s why they won as many games down the stretch as they did. The (Damien) Martinez kid is fantastic. They have a really good offensive line and I think (DJ) Uiagalelei is going to give them something. He definitely adds some talent and ability in the passing game and I’m really curious to see how much he’ll run, how much of a factor that will be,” Tucker said.

“What jumped out to me last year about Oregon State was their defense, in particular linebackers and secondary, and their running game. Now a lot of those guys on defense are gone, but a lot of the O-lineman are back and you would imagine they’re gonna lean on that pretty heavy, especially because San Jose State, conversely, lost a lot of their front seven guys. You would think … Oregon State would think one of their advantages would be their offensive line against San Jose State’s relatively inexperienced front seven.”

What are your expectations for Uiagalelei this season as he gets a fresh start at Oregon State after his time at Clemson?

“It’s one of the real benefits, obviously, of the transfer portal now. There are a lot of different reasons why it does or doesn’t work out for certain guys at certain places. And so, I think it’s great that these guys can get second opportunities. And what’s really wild is the amount of guys that have really taken it and run with it. I mean Joe Burrow and Justin Fields and Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield and Jalen Hurts. It used to be that if you had to transfer it meant things weren’t going well at your first school and maybe you weren’t that good. That used to be one of the thought processes. But now you definitely can’t say that because a lot of these guys end up getting drafted high first round. I just named three guys that were No. 1 overall picks.”

Where do you see potential problems for the Beavers? Is it the number of new starters on defense?

“I think so. I still think they’ll be pretty good. But when you lose as many guys on the back end as they did and you’re going against a quarterback in (Chevan) Cordeiro who’s really good. He’s the preseason Mountain West offensive player of the year. I thought he looked really good against USC,” Tucker said.

“They have some good skill guys. (Kairee) Robinson, the running back’s good. (Nick) Nash, the receiver, was the Mountain West player of the week. He had three touchdowns against SC. So I think the new guys in the back seven are going to be tested early.”

What are your thoughts on this latest round of conference realignment and the current prospects for Oregon State and Washington State?

“My first thought would be I have a tough time picturing a team going from a Power Five to a non-Power Five. I say that because we’ve seen the other thing, right? We’ve seen Cincinnati or UCF or whomever move up. I have a tough time picturing teams moving down. I don’t really know how you do that when the athletic budget is predicated on the money they’re getting now. I don’t know how you’re going to make up for that," Tucker said.

“Oregon State has a really, really good fan base, and so does Washington State for that matter, and so I think there’s a lot of value in that. I don’t know enough about TV markets and TV ratings and all that stuff and the things that evidently these conferences are looking for now. But I know Oregon State is a top-20 football program in the United States. So I don’t know how you can be a top-20 program in the country and not be a Power Five program.

“So I don’t know how or where it gets sorted out, but I certainly think they have proven that they belong. I understand UCF and Cincinnati getting a chance to move up and I think those guys probably earned it, but it certainly doesn’t feel like Oregon State and Washington State … haven’t earned the right to stay as Power Five programs.”