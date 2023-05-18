Want to know what football coaches think during the game?

Or to be a fly on the wall in the locker room at halftime as teams make adjustments for the final 30 minutes?

Then you are in luck — well maybe not on knowing exactly what those adjustments are but you can still get a behind-the-scenes look at halftime.

The Pac-12 Conference announced Thursday, May 18 that starting this football season, fans will have “unprecedented access and enhanced entertainment within broadcasts,” as the Pac-12 Board of Directors approved a series of broadcast initiatives that will bring fans closer to the head coaches and players.

The in-game and pre-game football access initiatives approved by the Pac-12 Board and to be implemented throughout Pac-12 broadcasts on ESPN, FOX Sports and Pac-12 Networks broadcasts include:

In-game head coach interviews.

Pre-game and halftime locker room camera access.

Coaches and select student-athletes wired on-field pre-game.

Cameras in the coaches’ booth without sound.

Extended handheld camera permission.

The Pac-12 will also continue to work with the NCAA to explore additional opportunities to provide access during football games.

“The Pac-12 is committed to delivering unprecedented access and entertainment to our fans throughout our football broadcasts, and to working with our media partners to be on the cutting edge of innovation,” said Pac-12 Executive Associate Commissioner of Football Operations Merton Hanks in a release from the conference. “We look forward to delivering the best possible broadcasts that give fans the insights and access that makes watching Pac-12 football even more enjoyable.”

The other two networks also provided statements on the collaborative process.

"ESPN is constantly exploring creative ways to entertain, engage and inform our viewers, and the access provided by the Pac-12 is a fantastic opportunity to do just that," said Lee Fitting, ESPN Senior Vice President, Production. "Delivering success with these types of innovations on other properties across ESPN platforms, we're excited to enhance our college football productions and truly appreciate our partners at the Pac-12 for taking this step."

“FOX Sports has always been committed to innovative broadcasts. Our goal is to bring the at-home audience as close as possible to the players, the game and the action across all our properties,” said Judy Boyd, Senior Vice President, FOX Sports Productions. “We are consistently working to do so and we feel that our college football partners have opened up some great opportunities for this upcoming season.”

According to the release, Pac-12 Networks football broadcasts last season featured unprecedented access with head coaches Dan Lanning (Oregon), Jedd Fisch (Arizona) and Justin Wilcox (California) providing mic'd-up content for non-live use, in addition to other enhanced entertainment offerings such as in-game features with the Mighty Utah Student-Section (MUSS) and the parents of Utah's Dalton Kincaid, Vicki & Clark Kincaid.

The 2023 season kicks off in Week Zero with San Jose State at USC on Saturday, Aug. 26 and the full-slate for the Pac-12 begins the following week.