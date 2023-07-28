With Colorado’s announcement Thursday that it is reuniting with the Big 12 for the 2024-25 season, it leaves the remaining nine members of the Pac-12 Conference wondering what’s next.

Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year.

Oregon State is one of those remaining schools and on Friday morning the university’s leadership addressed the school’s immediate future.

“Oregon State University joins with other Pac-12 members in reaffirming our commitment to the long-term strength and vitality of the conference,” Oregon State University President Jayathi Murthy said in a statement. “We are united by our shared values, our passion for the highest level of intercollegiate athletic competition, our leadership roles as Tier 1 research universities and our support for student-athletes’ academic and athletic excellence.”

Colorado's departure could lead to more defections from the Pac-12, which has seemed vulnerable to more poaching after losing USC and UCLA to the Big Ten and with negotiations for a new media rights contract dragging on. Current deals with ESPN and Fox expire after this school year.

The Big 12 last year came to an agreement with ESPN and Fox on a six-year extension worth more than $2 billion that runs through 2030-31.

Commissioner George Kliavkoff had said at Pac-12 football media days last week that the then-10 remaining conference members were committed to staying together.

Oregon State Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Barnes said the university still has confidence a good deal will get done.

“Oregon State Athletics trusts that the Pac-12 will secure a media rights deal that will strongly benefit the institutions that are remaining loyal to this conference,” Barnes in a statement. “All of us at Oregon State will continue to work hard and diligently to continue the long-term membership and success of our athletic department at a national level.”

Shortly after CU's regents approved the move to the Big 12, the Pac-12 issued a statement pledging to soldier on. Possible Pac-12 expansion targets could include San Diego State and SMU.

“We are focused on concluding our media rights deal and securing our continued success and growth,” the Pac-12 said. “Immediately following the conclusion of our media rights deal, we will embrace expansion opportunities and bring new fans, markets, excitement and value to the Pac-12.”

Oregon State was the only Pac-12 school to comment, as of Friday morning, following the Colorado announcement. The administrations and athletic departments at Utah and Washington declined comment. Arizona State, California and Washington State athletic departments also declined comment, as did the Arizona president's office.

Oregon and Stanford did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Arizona, Arizona State and Utah are believed to be potential targets for further Big 12 expansion, though those schools publicly committed to the Pac-12 prior to Colorado’s announced departure. The Big 12 has a six-year, $2 billion contract that is projected to net annual revenue of $31 million for each school.

Colorado is expected to take in $31.7 million in annual television revenue over the course of the Big 12's new deal, but Chancellor Philip DiStefano and Athletic Director Rick George insisted that money wasn't the only factor in CU becoming the first Power Five school to return to the conference it had left.

"A decision this big has to do with a lot more than just money," George said, emphasising that the Buffaloes will get greater exposure playing in earlier time slots and by returning from road games at a more reasonable hour.

"CU Boulder is a national university, and by spanning three time zones, the Big 12 is very much a national conference," added DiStefano. "The national exposure that joining the Big 12 provides will shine a spotlight not only on our incredible student-athletes, but also on our groundbreaking research that really changes the world."

While some of the regents expressed disappointment about leaving the Pac-12, they said the shifting sports landscape left CU no option but to rejoin the conference where they were a founding member before heading West in 2011.

"The landscape of collegiate sports is ever-evolving, and the University of Colorado Boulder has determined the Big 12 is the best future fit for our athletic teams," CU President Todd Saliman said after the board of regents voted 9-0 in a special remote meeting Thursday to approve the conference switch in 2024.

One lure for the Buffaloes bolting the Big 12 in the first place was the school's large West Coast alumni base, a factor mitigated by the impending departures of the Trojans and Bruins.

"The Pac-12 is a great conference with vital institutions and it was a privilege to be a member for the last 12 years," DiStefano said. "While it's difficult to leave, we're excited about what the future holds for CU Boulder as we start our next era in the Big 12."

Big 12 presidents and chancellors voted unanimously Wednesday night to accept Colorado as a new member, clearing the way for the school to leave the Pac-12 and rejoin its former league, a person with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Big 12 was not making its expansion plans public.

Pac-12 presidents and chancellors, athletic directors and Kliavkoff were scheduled to convene Thursday to discuss the next moves for the conference, two people with knowledge of the meeting told AP on condition of anonymity because the conference is not making its internal moves public.

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark has spoken for months about his desire to expand the conference and add schools in the Mountain and Pacific time zones. A second person familiar with the Big 12's expansion aspirations, also speaking on condition of anonymity, told AP the school and league have been in contact for more than a month about a potential departure from the Pac-12.

The Buffaloes' football team has had only one winning record over a full season since joining the Pac-12, and went 1-11 last year, leading to the hiring of former NFL star Deion Sanders.

"I will tell you, there's tremendous benefits for being in the Big 12 for the direction that Coach Prime is going as it relates to recruiting, being able to play in Orlando, against UCF, where he's recruited very heavily," George said. "The state of Texas has always been a priority for us and now (we're) playing four teams in that area. And then just up north, Oklahoma State."

The Big 12 has 14 members this year, but Texas and Oklahoma are leaving for the Southeastern Conference next year. The second person familiar with the Big 12's discussions said the conference would ideally like to expand to 16 schools with Arizona, Arizona State, Utah and Colorado all coming over from the Pac-12 to create a Western wing of the league.

Although the Big 12 landscape is different this time around with the additions of BYU, Central Florida, Houston and Cincinnati, the Buffaloes have several rivalries to renew.

"Iowa State is thrilled to welcome the University of Colorado back into the Big 12 Conference," Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard said. "The Cyclones and Buffaloes enjoyed a spirited rivalry for more than 60 years in the Big 7, Big 8 and early years of the Big 12, so we are excited to resume competing with them next year."