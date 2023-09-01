Oregon State got strong performances across the board to pick up a season-opening cross-country win at the Linfield Harrier Classic on Friday.

The Beavers got three top-ten and seven top-20 performances from their official competitors in the 4K rust-buster. Transfers Sage Brooks (third) and Abigail Pradere (sixth) led the way, followed by sophomore returners Kate Laurent (seventh), Teaghan Knox (12th) and Jamie Hamlin (14th).

Emily Foote raced to 19th and Delaney Griffin to 20th to round out the Oregon State competitors.

The Beavers also raced several freshmen who put together excellent performances. The new Beavers, competing unattached in their first college action, would have placed third among teams at the event with five runners finishing in the top 25.

Ruby Broadbent led the freshmen with a fifth-place finish in 13:32.1, followed by Noemi Lundgren (11th) in 14:08.2 and Erin Cosgrove (15th) in 14:15.8. Kate Yahn and Jenna O'Beirne rounded out the top-20 in 21st and 22nd.

Oregon State Results

OSU Competitors

3. Sage Brooks - 13:30.1

6. Abby Pradere - 13:51.9

7. Kate Laurent - 13:56.9

12. Teaghan Knox - 14:12.9

14. Jamie Hamlin - 4:15.8

19. Emily Foote – 14:29.8

20. Delaney Griffin - 14:32.5

Unattached Competitors

5. Ruby Broadbent - 13:32.1

11. Noemi Lundgren - 14:08.2

13. Erin Cosgrove - 14:15.8

21. Kate Yahn - 14:37.6

22. Jenna O'Beirne - 14:37.7

24. Reese Morkert - 14:39.0

25. Paige Wiley - 14:42.7

29. Katie Kopec - 14:50.3