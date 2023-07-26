Jade Carey will have a familiar face coaching her and her Oregon State gymnastics teammates this coming season after coach Tanya Chaplin announced the addition of assistant coach Brian Carey, her father, to the program's staff.

“Brian is a world-class coach and will be an amazing mentor to our student-athletes," Chaplin said in a news release. "His technical knowledge, alongside his work with both the international and elite developmental programs will benefit our athletes immediately."

Brian Carey most recently led Team USA to gold in the team all-around at the 2022 World Gymnastics Championships held in Liverpool, while the group captured six medals in the individual finals, including gold on vault and silver in the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor competitions.

As an individual coach at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, he helped propel Jade Carey to gold in the floor exercise.

He is currently a member of the International Elite Committee for USA Gymnastics and served on the 2021 World Championships Athlete Selections Committee as the IEC appointed member.

"I'm very honored to begin this journey alongside such incredible athletes, coaches and support staff," Brian Carey said in the release. "I have been fortunate to have spent significant time around the Oregon State gymnastics team over the past few years and I have tremendous respect for the entire program. I am looking forward to sharing my passion and experience to contribute to the team's continued growth and success."

Men's soccer schedule set

The men’s soccer program has finalized its schedule for the 2023 season.

The Beavers will open the regular season on Aug. 24, when Florida International visits Lorenz Field. UC Riverside (Aug. 27) and Utah Valley (Sept. 1) will both come to Corvallis, as OSU starts the year with three consecutive home games.

Oregon State’s first road contest of the season will come on Sept. 4 at Santa Clara. The Beavers will follow that up by heading to Seattle U on Sept. 7. Pac-12 play will begin Sept. 14 at California and will continue Sept. 17 at Stanford.

OSU will host LMU on Sept. 24, before returning to conference action to take on Washington in Seattle on Sept. 30. UCLA and San Diego State will visit Lorenz Field on Oct. 5 and 8, respectively. The Beavers’ final nonconference game of the regular season will come on Oct. 14 when they face in-state rival Portland at Merlo Field.

Stanford will make the return trip to Corvallis on Oct. 19, followed by California on Oct. 22. Oregon State will hit the road for the final time Oct. 26 and 29 to take on San Diego State and then UCLA. The Beavers will wrap up the regular season Nov. 9 vs. Washington.

This fall will mark Oregon State’s first season under coach Greg Dalby. The Beavers have made the NCAA tournament in four of the last five years, and have been national seeds the last two seasons.

Softball adds pitcher

Pitcher Logan Hulon is joining the softball team, coach Laura Berg announced Wednesday.

A graduate transfer from Texas, Hulon will have two years of eligibility in Corvallis.

“I’m very excited about Logan,” Berg said in a release. “She brings College World Series experience and I know she will come in and help us in the circle.”

The righty from Dripping Springs, Texas, was part of a Longhorns team that reached the 2022 Women’s College World Series final series.

She was 1-0 with a 6.56 ERA in 21⅓ innings over 13 appearances.

Prior to her time in Austin, she competed for Houston from 2020-21. In the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign, she led the Cougars with 11 appearances in the circle and 54 innings. Making American Athletic Conference history, she tossed a no-hitter in her collegiate debut with eight strikeouts.

She followed it up with 25 appearances with 11 starts in 2021. Hulon threw two complete games, registered her first save and 49 strikeouts. She recorded at least one strikeout in 21 of her 25 games played.

Baseball team honored

Oregon State is one of five teams from the Pac-12 on this season's American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA) Team Academic Excellence Award list.

The ABCA began issuing the honor starting with the 2015-16 season. The Beavers are one of just eight teams to have been recognized all eight years, joining Ball State, Cincinnati, Duke, East Carolina, Louisville, St. John's and UAB.

To be eligible for the honor, teams must maintain a team grade point average of at least 3.0 for the 2022-23 academic year. Oregon State's was 3.26. The Beavers, meanwhile, have maintained at least a 3.0 team GPA for 15 consecutive academic terms.

Ten Beavers were named to the Pac-12's spring academic honor roll earlier this month.

Men's hoops honored

The men’s basketball team has earned the NABC Team Academic Excellence Award for posting a GPA better than 3.0 during the 2022-23 season. In addition, four Beavers were named to the NABC Honors Court, as Dexter Akanno, Chol Marial, Felipe Palazzo and Dzmitry Ryuny all took the honor.

Akanno made the Honors Court for the second-straight season. The guard is a senior majoring in speech communication, and started 26 games for the Beavers last season.

Marial holds a 3.84 Oregon State GPA as a sociology major. The center started eight of Oregon State’s first nine games in 2022-23, before missing the bulk of the campaign due to injury.

Ryuny spent his lone season with the Beavers working towards a graduate degree in business. The forward made 18 starts, and was second on the team in rebounds with 126 on the year.

Palazzo is studying finance and business analytics, and has a 3.69 GPA. The Argentine appeared in one contest last season, his first year on the Oregon State roster.

In order to be named to the Honors Court, a student-athlete must meet a high standard of academic criteria. The qualifications are as follows:

1. Academically a junior or senior and a varsity player.

2. Cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 or higher at the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year.

3. Students must have matriculated at least one year at their current institution.

4. Member of a NCAA Division I, II, III, or NAIA Division I or II institution with a National Association of Basketball Coaches member coach.