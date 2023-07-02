Grant, Bishop win Pac-12 award
Sierra Bishop (women’s rowing) and Jaydon Grant (football) have been selected as Oregon State’s 2022-23 Thomas C. Hansen Conference Medal winners.
A conference medal is awarded annually to each member institution’s outstanding senior female and male student-athlete based on the exhibition of the greatest combination of performance and achievement in scholarship, athletics and leadership.
Bishop, a graduate of Wilsonville High, graduated cum laude with honors (3.63 GPA) with a bachelor's degree in business management and minor in leadership before earning a master's of business administration with a major concentration in supply chain and logistics management (3.62 GPA). She is a three-time Pac-12 spring academic honor roll honoree and was the 2022 CRCA Scholar Athlete.
Bishop competed in the Varsity 8 in all five spring races including a fifth-place finish at the 2023 Pac-12 Championships. She was part of the Varsity 8 squad that finished 14th at the 2022 NCAAs, placing second in the “C” final. Bishop helped the USA U23 Eight win gold at the 2021 U23 World Championships.
Grant, a graduate of West Linn High, attained a bachelor's degree in digital communication arts with a minor in business and entrepreneurship, followed by earning a 3.32 GPA while receiving a master's in business with concentration in marketing insights and analytics while also securing a graduate certificate in business analytics.
Grant started his Oregon State career as a walkon in 2016 before becoming a three-time team captain. He helped lead the team to a 10-3 record in 2022, just the third 10-win season in program history. Grant was named all-conference by several outlets following the 2022 season (first team: PFF; second team: all-Pac-12, Associated Press, and Phil Steele) and the 2021 season (third team: Phil Steele; honorable mention: all-Pac-12)
Men’s golf adds transfer
Oregon State men’s golf coach Jon Reehoorn has announced that Nicolas Quintero will join the program for the 2023-24 season.
Quintero is transferring from Barry College in Miami Shores, Florida, where the Cali, Colombia native has competed for four years. Quintero was named to the Sunshine State Conference’s first team, a year after claiming second-team honors. This past year, he competed in nine tournaments, placing in the top 10 five times. He took second at the Otter Invitational in Seaside, California, shooting an 8-under 208. He also took third at the NSU Shark Invitational, finishing with a 6-under 207.
He recorded seven top-20 finishes as a junior in 2021-22 and picked up his first tournament win at the Sunshine State Conference tournament, shooting a 7-under 209.