Oregon State announced Monday that Susana Yepes of South Georgia Tech will join the team for the 2023-24 season.

“I chose Oregon State because it is a place that helps its players fulfill their dreams and feel like family, trusts the process and challenges me to improve myself,” Yepes said in a statement released by OSU.

Yepes helped South Georgia Tech win the Region 17 championship. The Jets were the top-seeded team in the NJCCA Tournament and finished the season with a 33-2 record. Yepes closed the season with three double-figure games in the NJCCA Tournament to help the Jets make a run to the Elite Eight. She averaged 13.7 points per game on 61.5 percent shooting from the floor while making 69.2 percent from three in the postseason.

"I have enjoyed the process of evaluating and getting to know Susana. Her strengths, skill-set and character are excellent fits with our program,” Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck said. “I love her ability to shoot the three at a high percentage and her passing ability is special. She is a winner and demonstrates a high basketball IQ by making key and timely plays on both ends of the floor. Su loves the game and is excited to challenge herself at the highest level and I am excited to welcome her to our basketball family!”

The six-foot wing is Oregon State’s first junior college signee since Joanna Grymek. Prior to playing for the Jets, Yepes competed for the Colombian national team in the South American U15 Women’s Championship. She averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game to help Colombia secure a fifth-place finish.

Yepes is the fifth addition to the Oregon State program for 2023-24, joining transfer Sela Heide and freshmen Donovyn Hunter, Kennedie Shuler and Dominika Paurová.