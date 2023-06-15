An Oregon State men’s basketball assistant coach has resigned and cited the school’s current NIL situation as a primary reason.

Tim Shelton, son of former Oregon State star Lonnie Shelton, spent one year as an assistant at Oregon State before announcing his departure. In an interview with The Oregonian, Shelton said, “My biggest fear is that the guys here don’t feel like we have enough resources to keep them.”

Shelton, who previously served as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Fresno State University, said his decision had nothing to do with head coach Wayne Tinkle or the operation of the basketball program.

But he expressed concern that Oregon State’s current resources to support players financially under the name, image and likeness system are not keeping pace with what is required to be successful in the Pac-12 Conference.

After Shelton’s statements were published, both Tinkle and Oregon State athletic director Scott Barnes defended the school’s progress on providing support through the NIL system.

“We know our administration and collectives are working hard, and they have done a lot to bring our NIL initiatives a long ways to take care of our current student-athletes and help us on the recruiting trail," Tinkle said in a release. "It’s a testament to the support our program is getting that we were able to keep the core of our young group together, and a big part of that is because of the confidence they have in what Oregon State is doing with NIL currently and into the future.”

Oregon State did lose starting forward Glenn Taylor Jr. in the transfer portal this offseason. Taylor was the team’s second-leading scorer, averaging 11.6 points per game as a sophomore. He is joining new head coach Rick Pitino at St. John’s. Guard Nick Krass also departed after his freshman year, transferring to Southern Miss.

Oregon State retained leading scorer Jordan Pope (12.6 ppg), who was named to the Pac-12 all-freshman team last season. Pope was one of nine freshmen on last year’s roster, which underwent an overhaul after the team went 3-28 in the 2021-22 season. Oregon State finished with a record of 11-21 last season.

“We are aware of outgoing assistant men’s basketball coach Tim Shelton’s pending move to Colorado State and wish him well," Barnes said in the release. "That being said, we disagree with his sentiments regarding NIL as it pertains to Oregon State and the ongoing efforts being made in this space. We continue to retain the vast majority of our student-athletes and provide multiple opportunities for education, understanding and connectivity to NIL opportunities.”