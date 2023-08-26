On the Oregon State women’s basketball roster, Martha Pietsch is a sophomore and Dominika Paurová is a true freshman.

Those designations, however, do not tell the full story of their basketball experience. Pietsch is a long-time member of the German national program and this summer was a member of the team which competed at the U20 European championships.

Paurová was selected for the Czech Republic’s senior women’s national team at the European Championships. She was the second-youngest player in the tournament and did not see a lot of playing time, but gained valuable experience.

Paurová played a much larger role on the Czech squad at the U19 World Cup, which was held in mid-July in Spain. Over seven games she averaged 17.4 points, seven rebounds, 2.6 assists and two steals per game. That was enough to see her named second-team all-tournament.

“It’s really special because not everybody has the opportunity to represent their country. I’m glad I can do it every summer, so ya, it means a lot and I get to play basketball, which I love,” Paurová said.

A 6-foot-1 wing, Paurová didn’t join the national program until two years ago when she was selected for the U20 team as a 16-year old. Receiving an invitation to play for the senior national team is an indication of how quickly she has gained respect within the program.

She said this opportunity has been invaluable for her growth as a player.

“Every time it’s … experience that I can’t get anywhere else. Playing against other countries (improves) everybody on the team,” Paurová said. “This summer, when I had a chance to play with the senior (team), I had the opportunity to play against the best players and the best countries in Europe. I could see the high level of basketball and play against it, so it gave me a lot.”

Pietsch’s time with the German team was cut short by injury. Pietsch is a key player on the squad and played in all of the exhibitions prior to the tournament. But in the final minute of Germany’s second tournament game, she landed on an opponent’s foot and twisted her ankle.

The injury is not severe, but it did end her tournament run and will limit her availability during Oregon State’s trip to Italy.

“Twisted my ankle. Nothing crazy,” Pietsch said. “I’ll be fine. Probably three or four more weeks.”

Playing for the German squad boosted Pietsch’s confidence after a freshman year which was more challenging than she expected. She said the transition from European basketball to American basketball was harder than she thought it would be and playing time was limited because of Oregon State’s depth at the point guard position.

Sixth-year senior Bendu Yeaney was the starter and Talia von Oelhoffen switched between both guard spots as needed. Pietsch said it was a real learning experience.

“I’ve played national team for a long time, that’s more like my team, where I am the point guard. That was good for me, for my head, and getting back to just playing again,” Pietsch said.

Before her injury, Pietsch was a main cog in Germany’s fast-paced offense. She said it was good practice for how Oregon State wants to play this upcoming season.

“The plan is to push the ball this year,” Pietsch said. “We can be really dangerous when we push and then if we don’t get anything just slow down and get into our plays.”

Paurová originally committed to Minnesota but after head coach Lindsey Whalen stepped down, Paurová reopened her recruiting and chose Oregon State. She said it was an easy decision after she visited the campus.

“The atmosphere here was amazing, all the players, my teammates, were so friendly, so I knew it was a family environment, which is what I wanted, being so far away from home,” Paurová said.

Paurová has spent the last two years in the United States and most recently attended the DME Academy in Sarasota, Florida. She said that was an “amazing experience” and helped her both academically and athletically.

She feels much more prepared for her classes at Oregon State than she would have felt before coming to the United States.

“My English wasn’t that bad but of course being in the States for two years my English improved a lot and my confidence in speaking English improved a lot,” Paurová said. “When I got here I was really stressed about my school experience, but after a few months I got used to it.”

Oregon State women’s basketball has a long history of success with international players under head coach Scott and Paurová said that was definitely a factor in her decision. Having Pietsch on the squad also helped make her feel more comfortable.

Paurová said their relationship has grown quickly.

“We already have same opinions of things,” Paurová said.