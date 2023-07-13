Former Oregon State outfielder Wade Meckler hasn’t stayed in any one place for too long since being drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the eighth round in 2022.

Meckler has risen quickly within the organization and less than a year into his professional career he is now playing for the Richmond Flying Squirrels, the Giants’ AA affiliate.

“As the competition gets better, I get better with it. Pitching is miles above what college was, but I’m getting better with it, so it doesn’t feel like it’s getting harder,” Meckler said in a phone interview last weekend.

After signing with the Giants, Meckler was assigned to their Rookie League team, where he played in 12 regular-season games and hit .289 with a .460 on-base percentage. He stepped up even more in their short postseason, helping the team win its championship series.

Meckler then finished up the 2022 season in San Jose with the team’s Single A squad. He performed even better there, hitting .439 with a .540 on-base percentage.

The Giants assigned Meckler to their High-A squad in Eugene to start the 2023 season and he picked up right where he left off last summer, hitting .456 over 20 games. That led to a promotion to Richmond where he is hitting .353 in 27 games played.

Meckler said he has simplified his swing since leaving Oregon State to adapt to the pitching he is seeing at this level.

“My swing, it’s a much smaller move than it was before. Obviously, even when I was in college, I got exponentially better every year. I didn’t stop just because I graduated college. I’m a better player now than I was then,” Meckler said.

His immediate success in the minors is far different from the difficult path he followed at Oregon State. Meckler walked on with the Beavers and didn’t become a regular contributor until his junior year. Even then, an injury made it difficult for him to play his best.

But he broke out with a spectacular senior year in which he hit. 347 and was named first-team all-Pac-12. The determination it took to stick it out as a college player is now helping him thrive as a professional.

“As I go up each level, I have a full offseason, I turn myself into a different player every offseason,” Meckler said.

His goal at the end of 2022 was to reach the AA level this summer and he has accomplished that. After getting about 100 at-bats at this level, he has seen a difference in the pitchers’ approach.

“In High A, guys just try to beat you with their best stuff," Meckler said. "If a guy’s got a really good slider he’s gonna try to strike you out on that slider three times in a row. If a guy throws a hundred-mile-an-hour fastball, he’s going to try to beat you with that hundred-mile-an-hour fastball.

“You get to this level, it’s more like, ‘I’m never going to throw you the same pitch twice. You’re not going to get a pitch over the plate.’ They seem very scared to let you do damage. … They’d rather walk you than give up a double or a triple, so they try to nibble.”

Playing in Richmond, Virginia, also gives the southern California native an opportunity to see a different part of the country. Richmond is the southernmost team in the Eastern League, which stretches up through Pennsylvania, Ohio and New York and extends all the way to the Portland Sea Dogs in Maine.

After spending his life on the West Coast, the weather in Virginia has been a bit of a shock.

“It’s very hot, it’s very humid. Been about ninety-five degrees with 80% humidity. It's obviously not the most fun weather to play in,” Meckler said.

But the team has great local fan support and that encouragement definitely helps.

At Oregon State, Meckler played primarily in left field. At Richmond he is rotating between all three outfield spots. The goal is to prepare him to play wherever there is an opening at the higher levels.

Even though he has the most experience in left field, he says is most comfortable in center field.

“Center field, for me, is the easiest outfield position. You don’t have any weird angles you have to deal with. In left field you get a lot of topspin, sidespin, really weird angle hard-hit balls that are slicing away from you. When you're in center field everything’s in front of you so you can run straight to the ball. You can’t do that in the corners,” Meckler said.

Eight Oregon State players signed professional contracts after the 2022 season, including first-round draft pick Cooper Hjerpe (St. Louis Cardinals), and second-round pick Jacob Melton (Houston Astros).

Meckler said he checks the stats of his former teammates every week and they text each other regularly.

Looking back at his time at Oregon State, he can see how that experience helped prepare him to play at this level.

“The people I surrounded myself with there, the development there, has prepared me as a player for this. … You had coaches there that played professional baseball that know what it’s like. The whole operation there, it’s geared toward getting guys ready to play pro ball,” Meckler said.

Looking ahead, Meckler said he has no expectations for where he might finish this season or start the 2024 campaign. Just as he has done with this swing, he has simplified his goals.

“My goal is to perform, put up numbers that make it seem like I don’t belong at this level and get moved up," Meckler said. "I don’t have any expectations, ‘They should be moving me.’ My job is to put up numbers to show them I shouldn’t be at this level.”