Zak Taylor, a former Oregon State infielder and a member of the 2018 team which won the national championship, has joined the OSU staff as the Director of Beaver Baseball Personnel.

Head coach Mitch Canham announced the hiring Wednesday.

“From Sherwood High School, to Oregon State, to professional baseball, and now training student athletes, Zak excels in teaching kids and families the proper mental and life skills to reach their peak performance,” Canham said in a release. “Another Beaver great is returning home to join the staff.”

Taylor will be responsible for working with the team’s alumni and helping operate OSU baseball camps. He will also help current players with their mental training. He’s returning to Oregon State after working as a mental performance trainer with ROKKE performance therapy.

Taylor, who graduated with a degree in psychology after the 2019 season, played in 141 games over four seasons for the Beavers, starting in 82. He batted .233 with 20 doubles, one triple, three home runs and 40 RBIs.