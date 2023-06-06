There weren’t many positive signs for the Oregon State baseball team at the conclusion of its three-game series at Stanford in mid-March.

After losing 2 of 3 at home to Washington State earlier in the month, the Beavers were swept by the Cardinal on the road and sat 12-8 overall and 1-5 in Pac-12 play.

But OSU turned it around, winning seven of eight conference series from there and made a season of it. The Beavers took a series at rival Oregon and swept NCAA tournament hopefuls USC and Arizona, eventually finishing 18-12 in the conference.

Oregon State couldn’t find any traction late in the season at the Pac-12 tournament, allowing a combined 27 runs in losses to Arizona and Arizona State. The Beavers won two games against Sam Houston State in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional but couldn’t solve LSU, falling twice to the Tigers and ending the season at 41-20.

Here’s a look at Oregon State’s season by the numbers.

Sophomore second baseman Travis Bazzana produced statistics that put him among the best in the Pac-12, and the late-season accolades followed.

Through the NCAA regionals, the Australian is first in the conference in runs (78) and stolen bases (36), second in on-base percentage (.500), third in hits (89), tied for fifth in doubles (20), sixth in average (.374), tied for 10th in triples (3) and 15th in RBIs (55). He led the team in all those categories except for RBIs, where he finished one behind Mason Guerra.

Bazzana and teammate Garret Forrester are tied for first in the Pac-12 with 59 walks. Gavin Turley is tied for fourth in home runs (14) and eighth in slugging (.664) and Micah McDowell is eighth in stolen bases (15).

Bazzana was named a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball last week. He was previously selected to the all-Pac-12 first team and to the conference’s all-defensive team.

***

Offensively, Oregon State is first in the Pac-12 in on-base percentage (.408), fourth in home runs (89) and doubles (127), fifth in slugging (.486) and sixth in batting average (.294) in all games.

In conference play, the Beavers were fourth in on-base percentage (.473), seventh in home runs (35), eighth in slugging (.416) and doubles (49) and 10th in batting average (.261).

***

Senior right-handed pitcher Trent Sellers filled the role as the Beavers’ No. 1 starter after transferring from Lewis-Clark State, where he was named a second-team All-American after leading the Idaho school to a runner-up finish at the NAIA national tournament.

With the Beavers, he went 7-5 with a 4.86 earned-run average and led the team in innings pitched (74) and strikeouts (106) while making 15 starts.

Sellers is second in the Pac-12 in strikeouts (to 32 walks), tied for third in wins, tied for fourth in starts and tied for 10th in innings pitched.

His longest outing of the season came in his final appearance — 7⅓ innings in the regional opener against Sam Houston State.

Sellers had an individual-game ERA under 4.00 in his first four starts, going 2-1 with a 1.56 in those outings. Six of his next nine times on the mound were over that threshold, including four at 8.44 or better.

But Sellers’ final two games, versus Western Carolina and Sam Houston State, were two of his better performances of the season.

***

Oregon State’s team pitching numbers were good but not great.

Overall, the Beavers are third in the Pac-12 in ERA (4.71), fourth in strikeouts per nine innings (9.63), fifth in fewest home runs allowed (59) and tied for seventh in walks (222).

In conference games, they were second in fewest home runs (31), third in ERA (4.96) and fourth in strikeouts per nine innings (9.11) and walks (110).

The Beavers’ pitchers largely provided roller-coaster results this spring.

Of Oregon State’s top five players in innings pitched, none had an ERA under 4.00.

Among those who pitched at least 0.8 innings per team game (the Pac-12 standard for compiling statistics), junior righty AJ Lattery was 10th in the conference in ERA at 4.05. He also had a 4-0 record in his 19 games (nine starts).

OSU was without two of its top starters in Jaren Hunter and Jacob Kmatz down the stretch.

Hunter, a junior righty, was 1-1 with a 3.03 ERA in seven starts. His final outing was April 16.

Kmatz, sophomore righty, was 5-4 with a 4.71 ERA, and pitched 72⅔ innings while making 14 starts (both second on the team to Sellers). He struggled over his final three starts, raising his ERA by more than a point, and pitched his last game of the season on May 19.

Junior righty Ian Lawson (3-0, 3.50) pitched in 19 games and made one start. Redshirt sophomore righty Ryan Brown (4-2, 3.23) is tied for first in the Pac-12 with 11 saves and made 25 appearances, all in relief.

Junior righty Braden Boisvert (0-0, 3.31) was effective in a limited bullpen role.

***

Turley turned his season around after a slump derailed his progress.

The freshman outfielder batted .424 through the first nine games but saw his average drop steadily all the way to .227 in late April.

He missed four straight games but saw his bat come alive over the final 14 contests of the season, starting with the Utah series at home in early May. In that stretch, Turley batted 24 of 52 (.462) to get his season average back to .309, with nine home runs, seven doubles, one triple, 31 RBIs and 22 runs scored.

In the last six games of the year, covering the Pac-12 and NCAA tournaments, he was 14 of 25 (.560) with four homers, six doubles, a triple, 16 RBIs and 12 runs.

He finished his season with two home runs in Monday’s loss to LSU.