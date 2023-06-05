LSU scored a dozen runs in a four-inning stretch Monday to end Oregon State’s season with a 13-7 victory in an NCAA baseball regional final at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The Beavers needed to defeat the Tigers, the No. 5 national seed, twice Monday to advance to a super regional for a second straight season. But it wasn’t to be.

LSU will move on host No. 12 national seed Kentucky or Indiana in a super regional.

LSU, the designated visiting team, collected a single but nothing more in each of the first two innings. OSU right-hander Rhett Larson struck out four with no walks through three frames.

Two straight LSU singles followed by two hit batters to start the fourth broke what had been a scoreless tie. A sacrifice fly made it 2-0.

Larson, who was making his first appearance since May 25, previously played at Linn-Benton Community College.

Larson had allowed seven earned runs over a combined 4⅓ innings in his previous two stints.

Ben Ferrer, the OSU senior right-hander who allowed four earned runs on five hits in 3⅔ innings versus LSU on Sunday, gave up a two-run triple to the first batter he faced for a 4-0 Tigers lead. He was able to retire the next two hitters to limit the damage.

Larson was charged with the four runs on four hits and no walks with four strikeouts.

The Beavers (41-20) got a runner to second base with no outs in the second and third innings and came up empty.

But in the fourth, Mason Guerra leadoff walk and Gavin Turley continued his late-season surge with his 13th home run of the season on a line drive to left field to cut the deficit in half. The Beavers later had runners at second and third with one out but couldn’t further close the gap.

LSU (46-15) came right back in the fifth with a pair of one-out solo home runs off Oregon State freshman Nelson Keljo to make it 6-2. The Tigers tacked on one more in the sixth on another solo shot.

LSU had nine home runs in two regional game against the Beavers, including four Monday.

After OSU’s Mikey Kane walked to lead off the bottom of the sixth, Brady Kasper homered to the right field corner to close the cap to 7-4.

The Tigers answered again with a solo home run in the seventh. LSU continued its offensive onslaught with four more runs in the inning and another tally in the ninth.

Guerra doubled in a run for the Beavers in the final frame. Turley hit an inside-the-park homer to score two and complete the scoring.

The Beavers used eight pitchers in all, and none had much success in slowing down the Tigers. Six who pitched one inning or more allowed at least two hits.

LSU had 19 total hits, including eight players with multiple hits. Guerra and Turley each had two of Oregon State’s eight hits. LSU was 4 of 9 with runners in scoring position and OSU 1 for 12.

This postseason, the Beavers were without pitchers Jacob Kmatz and Jaren Hunter, who combined for 21 starts and 105-plus innings before suffering season-ending injuries.

Oregon State opened the regional Friday with an 18-2 win against Sam Houston State.

Then, in a game that was postponed from Saturday to Sunday due to inclement weather, LSU defeated Oregon State 6-5 in a winners’ bracket game. The Beavers came back Sunday night to keep its season alive with a 3-1 win against Sam Houston State in a loser-out contest.

OSU struck out a combined 32 times in its two Sunday games and had 10 more Monday.