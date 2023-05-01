Throughout the season, Oregon State baseball coach Mitch Canham has stressed the importance of maintaining positive energy in the dugout no matter the situation.

The lesson was put to the test Sunday afternoon against Arizona. The Beavers trailed throughout the game before rallying to score five runs in the eighth inning and take an 8-7 lead. The comeback brought a huge roar from the large crowd at Goss Stadium and the mood was festive as the Wildcats came up to bat at the top of the ninth.

Arizona slugger Emilio Corona ended the celebration a few minutes later when he hit his third home run of the game. The three-run shot barely stayed fair down the left-field line and gave the Wildcats a 10-8 lead.

As Oregon State first baseman Garret Forrester ran back to the dugout in the middle of the inning, he didn’t know what the mood might be amongst the players.

“Honestly, I thought it was a lot better than it was going to be. We got back in the dugout, we were like ‘Hey, you know, stuff happens’ and we were all ready to go," he said. "We all had our helmets on, we knew we were gonna get an at-bat that inning. We were ready to go. It was pretty cool. We were right back into where we were last inning.”

That positive approach paid off as Oregon State sent eight batters to the plate in the bottom of the ninth. Catcher Tanner Smith hit a two-run single to tie the game and Forrester delivered a walk-off RBI single to right for the 11-10 victory.

Oregon State has won four in a row and 12 of its last 14. Canham said the success the team is enjoying now is the result of their hard work earlier in the year.

“I do believe that anything you’ve done a week, two weeks ago, you’ve been busting your butt then, you might not see the next couple days or that week, but you keep with the plan, staying consistent with that mentality, it’s gonna pay off, or at least it gives you a really good opportunity for it to pay off,” Canham said.

Canham also praised the team’s patience at the plate. Players didn’t try to erase the deficit with one swing, but put together the rally one at-bat at a time.

“(Mason) Guerra drawing the walks, (Dallas) Macias coming off the bench and drawing the walk as well. Those are big. Tanner driving a ball as well and keeping the line moving, just keeping the line moving was exciting,” Canham said. “Brady Kasper going opposite field home run, really staying on the ball.”

Hunter update

Oregon State starter Jaren Hunter was held out of the rotation again Sunday as he recovers from the arm tightness which has bothered him for several weeks. AJ Lattery once again got the Sunday start and Canham relied on several relievers to get through the game.

“It’s day to day as he’s working his way back, strengthening and doing all those things,” Canham said. “We always want to make sure we’re putting the student-athlete first with their mental and physical health, so we’re not going to push him too quickly.”

Rivalry matchup

Oregon State will face Oregon Tuesday for the first time since taking two out of three games of their Pac-12 Conference series in Eugene April 7-9. The Ducks have been on a roll since, winning 10 of 14 games and taking Pac-12 series victories over Stanford, California and Arizona State.

The Ducks have climbed to third place in the Pac-12 standings at 13-8 while Oregon State is in fourth place at 14-10. Tuesday’s matchup will not count in the conference race. First pitch is set for 5:35 p.m. and the game can be watched on Pac-12 Insider.