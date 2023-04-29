Tyce Peterson’s bases-loaded single with one down in the ninth inning sent Oregon State to a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Arizona Friday night in front of 3,837 at Goss Stadium.

Peterson, with the bases-loaded, drove an 0-2 pitch from Arizona reliever Dawson Netz to left, bringing in Canon Reeder from third and Brady Kasper from second with the game-winning run.

OSU (28-13, 12-10 Pac-12 Conference) had loaded the bases thanks to two walks and a bunt single by Kasper. Mikey Kane grounded into a fielder’s choice, and watched from first as Peterson drove home the game-winner.

Arizona (23-16, 9-13) went up first on a fifth-inning steal of home by Nik McClaughry. The Beavers, led by four scoreless innings from their bullpen, held the Wildcats at bay, allowing three hits with five walks. Trent Sellers, who started, scattered two hits and a run in five innings.

The win went to OSU reliever Aiden Jimenez (2-1), who worked one scoreless inning.

Arizona’s Cam Walty handcuffed the Beavers for seven scoreless, allowing just five hits and a walk with eight strikeouts. The loss went to Wildcats’ reliever Chris Barraza (1-1) who allowed the two runs in the ninth.

Peterson and Travis Bazzana both had two hits to lead the OSU offensive attack.

Oregon State and Arizona continue the three-game series Saturday at 3:05 p.m.