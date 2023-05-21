Garret Forrester homered and hit two doubles to lead Oregon State to an 8-4 win over Western Carolina on Saturday, sweeping the Catamounts in the regular season finale.

Forrester doubled home a run in the first, hit a solo home run in the third and appeared to homer again in the seventh, but an umpire’s review ruled his shot to right center bounced off the wall at Goss Stadium.

He finished the day 3 for 5 and has 199 hits for his career.

Tanner Smith doubled home a pair of runs in Oregon State’s three-run sixth. Dallas Macias bunted home a run to open the inning after the Catamounts evened the game at four in the top half of the inning. Three batters later, Smith laced a double to left and the lead extended to 7-4.

Travis Bazzana, who extended his hit streak to eight games, grounded out to first for an RBI in the seventh, giving the Beavers (39-16 overall) their final four-run advantage.

Ryan Brown worked the last two innings, striking out five. He struck out the side in the ninth for his 10th save of the season.

Trent Sellers started for the Beavers and scattered four hits and two runs in 5⅓ innings. He struck out eight and has 101 on the season. He did, however, not figure in the decision. The win went to Aiden Jimenez (4-2), who worked 1⅓ scoreless innings and was the pitcher of record when the Beavers re-took the lead in the sixth.

Western Carolina’s (21-32) Gavin Mortensen (0-5) started and took the loss. He allowed eight hits and seven runs in 5⅔ innings.

Oregon State is officially the No. 2 seed the Pac-12 Tournament and will open play Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. at 10 a.m. against Arizona.