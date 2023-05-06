Mason Guerra hit his ninth home run of the season and Oregon State recorded 15 hits but dropped a 13-9 decision to Utah in the opener of a three-game series Friday night at Goss Stadium.

Guerra went 3 for 5, which included a sixth-inning home run and eighth-inning double. He also drove in two during Oregon State’s four-run first inning.

Tanner Smith went 3 for 5 with two RBI and Brady Kasper also recorded three hits with a double.

The Beavers, however, were unable to overcome a six-run fourth inning by the Utes. Oregon State (31-14 , 14-11 Pac-12 Conference) scored single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, but were unable to pull closer than four runs the rest of the way.

Trent Sellers (6-4) took the loss for the Beavers. He allowed seven hits and nine runs in 3⅓ innings. The win went to Utah’s (19-24-1, 8-16-1) Jaden Harris (2-3), who allowed six hits and three runs in three innings of relief.

Oregon State and Utah continue the series at 1:35 p.m. Saturday.