Success did not arrive overnight for Oregon State center fielder Micah McDowell.

The fourth-year junior from Halifax, Nova Scotia, played in a total of 52 games over his first three seasons with the Beavers. Oregon State’s outfield lineup was stacked with talented players including Wade Meckler, Justin Boyd and 2022 Pac-12 Conference Player of the Year Jacob Melton.

But that didn’t make sitting any easier.

“It’s definitely tough. Everyone that comes in here was the guy for their school in high school. You’ve got to keep that right mindset and keep grinding and just wait your turn. And when the opportunities come, going out there and playing to the best of your ability,” McDowell said.

He got some opportunity during his second season in 2021, playing in 27 games and making 20 starts, but he hit just .169. Last year, the opportunities were more limited as he played in just 13 games and hit .147.

McDowell acknowledges it was a hard year.

“It was probably one of the lowest moments of my career last season,” McDowell said.

Even during this time, however, he still learned a lot watching the stellar outfield trio lead the Beavers all the way to the Super Regional.

“All three of them persevered through a lot so you know it can be done and you know you can follow those footsteps, which is really cool,” McDowell said.

His turnaround started last summer when he played for the Okotoks Dawgs Baseball Club. He came up through that organization’s baseball academy and had a strong season, which was recognized by his selection for the Western Canadian Baseball League all-star game.

McDowell carried that success into this season where he quickly nailed down the job as Oregon State’s starting center fielder. He has hit .343 this season with 16 doubles and 41 RBIs. He also has 15 stolen bases in 17 attempts and did not commit an error in center field. He was one of four Oregon State players, along with Ryan Brown, Trent Sellers and Mason Guerra, named honorable mention all-conference.

“McDowell, obviously took a huge leap in his mentality and approach. But that’s development,” said Oregon State coach Mitch Canham. “One of the biggest things we talk about is, we get a couple hours a day to work with the guys as coaches and that’s not where development necessarily takes its biggest jumps. It’s always been the lonely work, the other 21 hours they get to spend with each other that’s important.”

McDowell said it was during the team’s annual season-opening trip to Surprise, Arizona, that he started to regain his confidence and get more comfortable stepping into the position which was played so well by Melton.

His success carried into Pac-12 Conference play and his best series of the year may have been against UCLA. He went 6 for 11 with four RBIs and three walks.

McDowell said success at the plate tends to lead to more success.

“It feels great. When you look up at the scoreboard and see the numbers it just gives you more confidence at the plate and allows you to free yourself up at the plate and keep going. It’s been awesome,” McDowell said.

McDowell has one more year of eligibility remaining but said he has not spent much time thinking about whether or not he will return. The priority is advancing out of the Baton Rouge Regional, starting with a win over Sam Houston on Friday, he said.

“Just focused on the playoffs, focused on the regional and getting to Omaha. Not really thinking too much ahead, just trying to stay in the moment,” McDowell said.