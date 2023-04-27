During the COVID-19 pandemic, the NCAA granted an extra year of eligibility to athletes who had their seasons limited or even canceled.

But the number of scholarships available did not change, so as older players took advantage of the opportunity to stay for an extra year, fewer spaces were available for incoming athletes.

Oregon State infielder Mikey Kane was one of the players who got caught in that numbers crunch after graduating from St. Francis High in La Canada, California, in 2020.

“I had some teams interested in me. I graduated high school in 2020, which was the COVID year, so then all of those teams kind of fell through because of guys staying and stuff like that. So then I thought it was best for me to just go ahead and go JUCO,” Kane said.

He chose to attend College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita, California, but he wasn’t clear of the pandemic quite yet. The school did not play a baseball season in 2021, so Kane had to wait until 2022 to get back on the field.

He made the most of the season, hitting .318 and earning first-team all-conference honors.

“It was fun to finally play again because it’s the game you love so much. It was tough not playing, but I got through it and it’s fun to be back,” Kane said.

After his successful season in 2022, Kane signed with Oregon State and has earned a spot in the lineup at third base. He is hitting .264 with seven home runs and 21 RBIs and has hit safely in seven of the last eight games.

Kane has been very solid defensively. The 6-foot-3 sophomore has good range and a strong arm. He played shortstop at College of the Canyons but expected to make the move to third base this spring and worked on that transition over the winter.

“I’m really comfortable at both. It doesn’t really matter where I’m at,” Kane said. “It is a comfortable throw for me. I’m not too worried about it. I worked on it a lot in the offseason.”

While Kane is tied for the team lead in home runs, coach Mitch Canham has made it clear he doesn’t want players looking to hit the long ball.

“Mentality comes big for him,” Canham said. “Go drive something. … Getting the ball out front and doing damage, and a lot of it just comes from mentality.”

Kane said being successful at the plate requires having the right energy and mental discipline.

“It really just comes down, for me, to pitch selection. Not trying to do too much. When I go up to the plate, I always like feeling a little adrenaline rush. Because if I don’t, then I’m like ‘OK, am I ready? Am I not?’ But if I feel that adrenaline rush I know I’m ready,” Kane said.

Because he played just one year at the junior college level, Kane will have two more years of eligibility after this season. Still, there are times when he looks back at the past few years and wishes he could have joined the program right out of high school.

“I’ve loved every single second of it,” Kane said of playing at Oregon State. “I feel myself getting better every day with this coaching staff. I just really wish I was here as a freshman … just so I could soak everything in even more. … It’s been a remarkable experience, for sure.”

The Beavers (27-13, 11-10 Pac-12 Conference) are coming off a series loss at Arizona State. Oregon State won the opener and then dropped a pair of high-scoring games. The team then bounced back with a 13-2 win over Grand Canyon University on Monday.

Oregon State opens a three-game series against Arizona (23-15, 9-12) starting at 7 p.m. Friday. All three games will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks. The Wildcats have won six in a row, including a three-game sweep of Utah over the weekend.