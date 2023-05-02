Mason Guerra hit two home runs Tuesday night as No. 15 Oregon State defeated No. 17 Oregon 11-6 at Goss Stadium.

Hitters on both sides got off to a fast start as both teams scored at least one run in each of the first four innings.

Oregon (30-14) jumped out to the early lead on a two-run blast in the first by Drew Cowley.

The Beavers (31-13) took control of the game in the bottom of the third by hitting four consecutive doubles and pushing five runs across the plate to take a 9-5 lead. Dallas Macias started the two-out rally with a double down the right-field line to score Brady Kasper, who had walked.

Tanner Smith, Kyle Dernedde and Travis Bazzana each followed with RBI doubles. Garret Forrester capped the inning with an RBI single.

Guerra added solo home runs in the fourth and the sixth to close out the scoring for Oregon State.

Forrester was 3 for 4 with three RBIs and a walk. Bazzana went 2 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored.

Oregon State reliever Tyler Mejia slowed down Oregon’s offense by pitching three scoreless innings, allowing one hit with four strikeouts. Aiden Jimenez followed with two scoreless innings, striking out four. Ben Ferrer pitched a three-up, three-down ninth with one strikeout.

The victory stretches the Beavers’ winning streak to five games, but does not count in the Pac-12 Conference standings as this was played as a nonconference game. Oregon State took two out of three games against Oregon in their Pac-12 series in early April.

Oregon State will open a three-game series against Utah on Friday. Oregon will travel for a three-game series at USC this weekend.

Oregon St. 11, Oregon 6

Oregon 212 100 000 — 6 12 1

OSU 135 101 00X — 11 12 1

Pace, Spoljaric (3), McShane (7), Hughes (8) and Thompson. Thorsteinson, Grewe (2), Mejie (4), Jimenez (7), Ferrer (9) and Smith. W: Grewe (2-0). K: Pace (2-2). 2B: Shade 2 (UO), D. Smith (UO), T. Smith (UO), Bazzana (OSU), Macias (OSU), Smith (OSU), Dernedde (OSU). HR: Cowley (UO), Guerra 2 (OSU).

Hits: Oregon 12 (Nishida 2, Shade 2, T. Smith 2, Cowley, D. Smith, Walsh, Thompson, Boettcher, Aroz). OSU 12 (Forrester 3, Bazzana 2, Guerra 2, McDowell, Kane, Macias, Smith, Dernedde).

RBIs: Oregon 6 (Cowley 2, Boettcher 2, Nishida, Shade). OSU 10 (Forrester 3, Guerra 2, Bazzana, McDowell, Macias, Smith, Dernedde).