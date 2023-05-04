Coming into this season, the Oregon State baseball team had some big shoes to fill. Four players from the heart of the lineup — outfielders Jacob Melton, Justin Boyd and Wade Meckler along with catcher Gavin Logan — were taken in the MLB draft, leaving open spots in the lineup.

Sophomore Mason Guerra has emerged as a player coach Mitch Canham can count on. Guerra, who played for Westview High in Beaverton, didn’t open the season as a starter, but it didn’t take him long to work his way into the lineup.

Canham is now slotting him at the clean-up spot.

“Just progressively getting better and better throughout the season. I thought the Cal Poly series, just how he started showing up from real early on. Morphing his way into that money spot in the order and driving the ball. He’s growing up really fast right in front of our eyes, which is great,” Canham said.

Guerra hit two home runs in Oregon State’s 11-6 win over Oregon on Tuesday and he also had a home run in the second game of the series against Arizona over the weekend. For Canham, the three walks Guerra drew in the comeback win over Arizona on Sunday were equally important.

“He’s got big ability to drive the ball out of the ballpark and showing patience at the plate, too, and not chasing, getting on base with walks,” Canham said. “Drawing walks shows to me that he’s doing it the right way.”

His 24 walks are tied for third on the team, trailing Travis Bazzana (44) and Garret Forrester (41).

“We value the walk a lot here at Oregon State. Being able to get on base is really big, up and down the order,” Guerra said.

Guerra has embraced that philosophy of not trying to do too much at the plate and said it has gotten easier with more consistent playing time. When you are playing sporadically, he said, there is a great temptation to overswing.

“I feel like that comes with consistent reps coming in games, especially,” Guerra said. “Being able to be really loose in the box, see the ball well, helps calm your nerves.”

Guerra is hitting .306 on the season, shares the team lead in home runs with eight and is second in RBIs with 36. He has been very consistent since earning a spot in the starting lineup and has hit safely in 22 of the last 28 games, including 12 of the last 13.

He gave credit to assistant coach Darwin Barney for helping him prepare for Pac-12 pitching.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“Just going over every at-bat with Darwin helps a lot. Just getting a good understanding of how they’re pitching me, what I’m going to see in my at-bat,” Guerra said.

Coming up

Oregon State (31-13, 14-10 Pac-12) will host Utah (18-24-1, 7-16-1) for a three-game series beginning Friday. The Utes climbed out of the Pac-12 cellar with a sweep of Washington State last weekend in Salt Lake City. Utah scored 30 runs in the three games.

Canham confirmed that starting pitcher Jaren Hunter will not be available this weekend. Trent Sellers (6-3, 4.02 ERA) will start Friday against Utah’s Bryson Van Sickle (2-5, 5.40). On Saturday, Jacob Kmatz (3-4, 3.68) will face Merit Jones (2-2, 6.89).