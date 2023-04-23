Oregon State’s Mikey Kane hit two home runs and Mason Guerra went deep in the fourth but Arizona State scored the game’s final eight runs en route to an 11-7 win Saturday night at Municipal Stadium in Phoenix.

Arizona State’s Isaiah Jackson hit a two-out grand slam off Oregon State reliever Ryan Brown to walk the game off for the Sun Devils and snap the Beavers’ win streak at eight games.

Kane hit solo home runs in the second and fifth innings. He now has six on the season.

Guerra hit his fourth home run of the season during Oregon State’s (26-12, 11-9 Pac-12 Conference) four-run fourth inning.

The Sun Devils (26-12, 12-4) found themselves down 7-3 entering the sixth but put four runs on the board in the inning. Luke Keaschall tied the game on a two-out double, scoring two off OSU reliever Ben Ferrer.

Brown (3-1) took the loss after working ⅔ of an inning. The win went to Owen Stevenson (2-1), who held OSU scoreless in the ninth.

Kane and Travis Bazzana each had two hits for the Beavers, who finished with nine overall. Kane, Guerra and Micah McDowell all finished with two RBI.

Oregon State and Arizona State conclude their three-game series Sunday Municipal Stadium. First pitch is slated for 12:30 p.m. PT.

The Beavers will stay in the area for a nonconference game against Grand Canyon. That game will begin at noon PT.