Garret Forrester homered twice and drove in five runs to send Oregon State to a series-opening 13-11 win over Arizona State Friday night at Municipal Stadium in Phoenix.

Brady Kasper also hit an eighth-inning solo home run for the Beavers, who won their eighth consecutive game behind an offensive onslaught. OSU tallied 13 hits while drawing eight walks.

Forrester put the Beavers on the board with a two-run long ball in the first — as the second batter of the game. He went deep again in the fifth, driving in three runs on a ball that hit off the batter’s eye in center field.

Forrester finished 2 for 4 with two walks, picking up his eighth multiple-RBI game of the season.

His home run paced OSU (26-11, 11-8 Pac-12 Conference) to a five-run first after Wilson Weber cleared the bases on a two-run double.

The Beavers made it 6-0 thanks to a Mason Guerra double in the second, then 7-0 when Micah McDowell reached on a sacrifice bunt and ASU error in the fourth.

The Sun Devils (25-12, 11-4) scored once in the fourth before a Travis Bazzana sacrifice fly and Forrester’s three-run home run put the Beavers up 11-1 in the fifth.

ASU closed to within six but Kasper singled home a run on a pinch-hit at bat in the sixth. He followed that with his sixth home run of the year in the eighth.

The Sun Devils rallied again in the eighth, scoring six runs. Ben Ferrer stemmed the ASU rally, picking up the inning’s final out on a strikeout.

Trent Sellers made his 10th start of the season, and worked five innings. The righty allowed seven hits and five runs but was relieved by Ian Lawson with an 11-5 lead. Sellers, who struck out three, earned the win to improve to 6-3 on the year.

The Beavers chased Arizona State starter Ross Dunn after just four innings, sending the lefty to the dugout after having given up five hits and seven runs. He also walked six to eight strikeouts, taking the loss to drop to 4-3.

Ryan Brown earned his eighth save of the season after closing the game out in the ninth.

Oregon State and Arizona State continue the three-game series Saturday night at Municipal Stadium in Phoenix. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m.