As Garret Forrester walked toward the clubhouse following Sunday afternoon’s Pac-12 Conference baseball game against Arizona, he carried with him the large lineup card which had been taped to the dugout wall.

It was a souvenir for the junior first baseman who delivered the game-winning hit in the bottom of the ninth to give Oregon State an 11-10 comeback victory over the Wildcats.

Forrester went 5 for 6 with two doubles and five runs batted in as the Beavers overcame a 7-2 deficit to complete the sweep of the three-game series with the Wildcats

Oregon State (30-13, 14-10 Pac-12) started strong as leadoff hitter Travis Bazzana walked, stole second and then scored on a single by Forrester to take a 1-0 lead in the first inning.

But the Wildcats (23-18, 9-19) answered in the second. Emilio Corona hit a two-run home run to left field to give Arizona the lead.

In the third inning, Corona repeated the feat, driving a three-run blast over the wall in left center. Arizona added another run in the top of the fourth to go up 6-1.

Oregon State got one run back in the fourth on an RBI single by Tanner Smith. Arizona restored its five-run lead with a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

The Beavers got started on the comeback trail in the seventh with a solo home run by Bazzana.

In the eighth, Oregon State put five runs on the board to the delight of the packed house at Goss Stadium. Brady Kasper hit a two-run home run and Forrester delivered what seemed to be the game-winning hit by driving a bases-loaded double to left field to give Oregon State an 8-7 lead.

In the top of the ninth, however, it was Arizona’s turn to mount a comeback. With two runners on base, Corona hit his third home run of the day. The shot was driven down the left-field line but stayed just inside the foul pole to give Corona eight RBIs on the day.

Trailing by two runs, Oregon State showed great discipline at the plate in the ninth. Mason Guerra drew a leadoff walk and Kasper followed with a double. After Arizona recorded its first out of the inning, Dallas Macias drew a walk to load the bases.

Smith then delivered a two-run single to left center to tie the game. Arizona got a second strikeout of the inning, bringing Bazzana to the plate. The Wildcats elected to intentionally walk Bazzana for the second time in the game — Arizona made the same decision in the eighth — and that brought up Forrester.

With the bases loaded, Forrester knew Arizona reliever Chris Barraza had to give him a pitch to hit and Forrester sent the first pitch into right field for the game-winning single.

The win is Oregon State's fourth win in a row and gives the Beavers their first sweep against Arizona since 2019.

Oregon State will host Oregon for a nonconference game at 5:35 p.m. Tuesday.

Oregon State 11, Arizona 10

Arizona 023 101 003 — 10 11 0

Oregon St. 100 100 153 — 11 12 0

May, Nichols (7), Drees (8), Long (8), Barraza (9) and Splaine. Lattery, Larson (3), Hutcheson (6), Keljo (7), Jimenez (8), Brown (9) and Smith. W: Brown (4-1). L: Barraza (1-2). 2B: White 2 (UA), Forrester 2 (OSU), Kasper (OSU). HR: Corona 3 (UA), Bazzana (OSU), Kasper (OSU).

Hits: Arizona 11 (Corona 4, Bullard 2, White 2, McClaughry, Davis, Splaine). OSU 12 (Forrester, 5, Kasper 2, Smith 2, Bazzana, Guerra, Peterson).

RBIs: Arizona 9 (Corona 8, Splaine). OSU 11 (Forrester 5, Smith 3, Kasper 2, Bazzana).