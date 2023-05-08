The Oregon State baseball team has won seven of its last eight games, so there is a lot of praise to be spread around.

One group which deserves credit, especially for its performance over the weekend against Utah, is the bullpen. Oregon State relievers played a key role in nailing down wins over the Utes on Saturday and Sunday.

Senior right-hander Ben Ferrer threw four innings Saturday and gave up no hits or walks while striking out seven.

“Ferrer coming in, throwing four innings (Saturday), the best stuff we’ve seen from him this year. I say that knowing he’s been pretty good all year and all last year, too,” Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said.

On Sunday, the Beavers relied on freshman Aidan Jimenez to get them through the middle innings before turning the ball over to closer Ryan Brown. Jimenez went three innings and allowed one run.

Jimenez has made 17 appearances this season, all out of the bullpen, and has thrown 25 innings with a 4.32 ERA. Two rough appearances in the Arizona State series pushed that number up and he has brought it down in all five of his appearances since. One key to his success has been limiting walks; he has walked just six batters this season.

“Earlier in the year, I felt like I wasn’t as confident in myself as I am now," Jimenez said. "I didn’t really know personally if I was going to be able to handle all this. So just seeing how I’ve been able to help the team get some wins and contribute to the team has helped me a lot. More and more confidence."

Jimenez was a starter in high school and has had to learn how to work out of the bullpen. He tries to stay relaxed through the first three innings but from the fourth inning on becomes more focused because he knows he might get called on.

The team has a system in place for warming up and that process has helped Jimenez know exactly what he needs to do to prepare. The routine is mostly stretching and light throwing.

“I try to have less than ten pitches in the bullpen so I stay fresh enough to go out there,” Jimenez said.

Jimenez is one of four freshman relievers for the Beavers, along with AJ Hutcheson (2.16 ERA), Tyler Mejia (2.25) and Nelson Keljo (5.63). Each has thrown at least 16 innings this season.

“We do have a lot of underclassmen getting a lot of playing time this year, especially when it comes to the arms,” Canham said, adding that coaches and veterans deserve a lot of credit for getting them ready to contribute. “(Jake) Postlewait and (Rich) Dorman pushing those guys to bring out the best version of themselves every day, the environment that’s created down there. Having guys like Brownie and Ferrer down in the bullpen teaches those guys. One guy’s down, the next guy’s got to come up.”

Jimenez said his confidence has grown as he’s had some success, but the biggest factor in his growth has been gaining the trust of the coaches.

“It feels even better that I feel like they trust me enough to put me in big situations and it just makes me want to get the ball even more,” Jimenez said.

OSU in the rankings

Oregon State is ranked 15th in the latest DI baseball poll, 17th by Baseball America and 18th in the USA Today coaches poll.

Unfortunately, the Friday loss to Utah hurt Oregon State’s RPI. The Beavers were ranked 24th last week and are 31st this week, even with the series victory. Oregon State is still the third-highest ranked Pac-12 team in the RPI, trailing Stanford (14) and Oregon (26).

Coming up

Oregon State (33-14, 16-11 Pac-12) will play a nonconference game against Portland at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hillsboro. The Beavers will then travel for their final Pac-12 series of the year at UCLA starting at 7 p.m. Friday.