The road to Omaha will start in Baton Rouge for the Oregon State baseball team.

The Beavers (39-18) were named the No. 2 seed in the Baton Rouge Regional and will play Sam Houston at 5 p.m. Friday.

LSU (43-15) is the host and top seed in the regional and will play Tulane (19-40) in the other first-round game. The Tigers are seeded fifth overall while the Green Wave earned an NCAA bid by winning the American Athletic Conference’s postseason tournament.

Oregon State has never faced Sam Houston. There is, however, a lot of recent history against LSU. The teams have played seven times since 2012 with the Tigers holding a 4-3 edge. But the Beavers won both games when the two teams met at the 2018 Corvallis Regional.

The Beavers are 0-3 against Tulane, with their most recent meeting taking place at the 2005 College World Series.

Oregon State ended the regular season on a roll, winning eight of their last 10 games. The Beavers went 0-2 at the Pac-12 Conference tournament, falling in high-scoring games to Arizona and Arizona State.

This will be Oregon State’s 22nd appearance in the NCAA tournament and the third under head coach Mitch Canham. This is also the team’s sixth-straight tip to the tournament, a string which appeared might be broken early in the season.

Oregon State started slowly in Pac-12 Conference play, going 1-5 through the first two series and struggling badly at the plate. But the team rebounded to finish 18-12 in the conference and finish in second place in the final standings.

Five Pac-12 Conference teams received bids to the tournament. Stanford (38-16) was awarded the No. 8 national seed and is the only Pac-12 team which will be hosting a regional. The Cardinal will play San Jose State at 2 p.m. PDT Friday.

Pac-12 Conference tournament champion Oregon (37-20) is the No. 2 seed at the Nashville Regional and will play Xavier (37-23) at 10 a.m. PDT Friday.

Washington (34-18) is the No. 3 seed in the Stillwater Regional and will play Dallas Baptist (45-14) at 10 a.m. PDT Friday. Arizona, which reached the Pac-12 Conference championship game, was rewarded with the No. 3 seed in the Fayetteville Regional and will play TCU (37-22) at 6 p.m. Friday.

Ten teams from the SEC earned bids, including No. 2 national seed Florida, No. 3 Arkansas, No. 5 LSU and No. 6 Vanderbilt.

The ACC received eight bids, including No. 1 overall seed Wake Forest. The Big 12 was next with six bids, with Oklahoma State seeded 11th nationally.