Oregon State coach Mitch Canham is going to have to rely on his bullpen this weekend at the Baton Rouge Regional.

The Beavers came into the postseason without starting pitcher Jaren Hunter due to injury and Canham confirmed Tuesday that fellow starter Jacob Kmatz is also unavailable. Kmatz did not pitch last week at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament.

“We didn’t throw him last week and it’s just been something that’s been gradually just wearing on him a little bit, so he’ll be down the remainder of the season,” Canham said.

That leaves Trent Sellers as the team’s primary starter. Canham didn’t make a formal announcement, but he seemed inclined to have Sellers start Friday against Sam Houston and not save him for a potential matchup against regional host LSU.

Rhett Larson and AJ Lattery are among the options to start at the regional, as is Ben Ferrer. But Ferrer’s value as a long reliever makes that a difficult choice.

“Ferrer as well is built up for that kind of situation, but also we’ve talked about how valuable he is out of the pen and to go multiple days if we have the lead, especially for tournament mode,” Canham said. “Priority number one is game one against Sam Houston.”

The Beavers lost a pair of high-scoring games at the Pac-12 tournament and Canham acknowledged that the team gave up more runs than usual. But he was quick to defend his pitchers and express his confidence in their ability.

“Every game was basically a high-scoring game down there, based on the circumstances. That’s how the ball moves in Arizona. Offenses are better on that firm dirt and the thin air,” Canham said.

First baseman Garret Forrester agreed that it was important to not worry too much about what happened in Arizona.

“Our pitchers are gonna bounce back. They’ve been holding us true all year. When we couldn’t hit at the beginning of the year they were holding us in ball games so we know they can do it. It seems like it’s just an Arizona thing,” Forrester said.

In addition to the two pitchers, Canham said outfielder Easton Talt is also out with an injury he suffered trying to make a catch.

Selection questions

Both Canham and Forrester expressed frustration with an NCAA tournament selection process that resulted in 10 SEC teams making the tournament and eight of those teams being named as regional hosts. The Pac-12 Conference received five bids and just one team — Stanford — was named as a regional host.

There was widespread surprise that USC (34-23-1, 17-13 Pac-12) and Arizona State (32-23, 16-13) did not make the field.

Forrester said there “easily should have been seven” Pac-12 teams selected for the tournament.

“The competition this year in the Pac was very good. I thought it was way more balanced than it’s ever been since the two years I’ve been here,” Forrester said.

Canham said it was probably a good thing he wasn’t asked about the tournament selection Monday and that he had a day to reflect on it before speaking. He said he only watched Monday’s tournament selection show until Oregon State was announced and then it was time to get to work.

“Kind of shocked at how some of that stuff worked out, looking back at it. Not seeing some schools in there that we really thought we should,” Canham said.