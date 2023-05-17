The 10 other Pac-12 Conference baseball teams will be matched up against each other this weekend, leaving Oregon State to finish the regular season with a nonconference series against Western Carolina.

The Catamounts come into the series with a record of 21-29, 8-12 in the Southern Conference. This is the first time in Oregon State coach Mitch Canham’s tenure that the Beavers will finish with a nonconference series and he said the team will keep its usual approach.

“Taking each game just like we would any other game, going at those guys Thursday, Friday, Saturday with everything we’ve got and then the tournament being right after that,” Canham said. “Really the focus is taking care of this weekend and then turn the page and work for the next one. I think that’s what’s helped us really develop this year is never getting too far ahead of ourselves, just being in the moment.”

But with the Pac-12 Conference tournament set to begin Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona, Canham also acknowledged he will be keeping an eye on the bigger picture.

The Beavers (36-16, 18-12 Pac-12) are in third place in the conference standings and could move up to second if 10th-place California wins its series at second-place Washington. If the Huskies win that series, Oregon State will keep its hold on third place if USC (32-20-1, 16-11) loses one game of its final series at Arizona.

Because Arizona State (29-21, 14-12) will not complete its full 30-game Pac-12 schedule, the Sun Devils cannot match the Beavers’ conference winning percentage even if they sweep their final series at UCLA. So Oregon State cannot fall further than fourth in the final standings.

The Pac-12 changed the format of the conference tournament this year. Nine teams will qualify and will be placed in three groups of three teams each. The top seed will be joined by the sixth and ninth seeds. The second seed will be grouped with the fifth and eighth seeds. The third and fourth seeds will be in a group with the seventh seed.

If the Beavers are seeded second or third, they will not play until Wednesday, giving them another day of rest after the regular season. If they are seeded fourth, they will play the seventh seed Tuesday.

If Oregon State does play Tuesday that could impact which pitchers are available depending upon their workload in the series against Western Carolina. But Canham doesn’t think this will be a problem.

“We’ve got enough guys that want the ball, I think it will take care of itself,” Canham said.

Canham did confirm that Jaren Hunter will most likely not be available for the conference tournament. He has missed several starts down the stretch with an arm issue and the team is not going to rush him back.

“Sometimes things take a little bit longer than anticipated and we’ve just got to make sure we’re being cautious with all of it,” Canham said.

Notes

Power surge: Travis Bazzana has hit 10 home runs this season with five of those in his last six games. Bazzana had just one home run through the first 26 games of the season.

Hitting streak: Micah McDowell currently has a nine-game hitting streak and he has hit safely in 16 of the last 17 games, raising his batting average to .348.

Mr. Consistency: Garret Forrester had a hit and walked twice Tuesday in the Beavers' home loss against Portland. Forrester has reached base safely in 51 consecutive games.

Finishing strong: Ben Ferrer has pitched nine consecutive scoreless innings and has dropped his ERA to 3.06.