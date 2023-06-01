Another postseason matchup against LSU is looming for Oregon State, but first the Beavers have to get past Sam Houston.

Oregon State (39-18) and Sam Houston (38-23) will play at 5 p.m. PDT Friday in a game which will be streamed online at ESPN+. The host Tigers (43-15) will open the regional against Tulane (19-40) at noon Friday in a game which will be broadcast on ESPNU.

The Bearkats earned a bid to the NCAA tournament by winning the WAC postseason tournament last weekend. Sam Houston put up some impressive offensive numbers at the tournament in Mesa, Arizona, scoring a total of 89 runs as the team won five of its six games at the double-elimination tournament.

Sam Houston won the title game 21-1 over Utah Valley.

Oregon State coach Mitch Canham said the coaching staff and players have watched a lot of film on Sam Houston since the regional field was announced.

“Very offensive group. … They play solid baseball. They’ve got a catcher who really likes to throw. They’ll run, they’ll do a lot of things the right way. So solid ball club, it’s why they’re going to a regional,” Canham said.

Instead of just preparing a scouting report for the players, the coaches got everyone involved by assigning homework. First baseman Garret Forrester said each position player was assigned a Sam Houston pitcher to scout.

“They’re a really good program, too. They play really good baseball. They’re fundamental,” Forrester said.

Trent Sellers (6-5, 5.13 ERA) is expected to start Friday for Oregon State against Sam Houston’s Coltin Atkinson (9-4, 4.09).

While the initial focus is on Sam Houston, there is also an awareness of the environment that awaits the team if they do move on to play LSU during the regional. The Tigers are the No. 5 national seed and feature the potential top two picks in the upcoming MLB draft in pitcher Paul Skenes and outfielder Dylan Crews.

Outfielder Micah McDowell said the team is excited about the opportunity to face a team like LSU in the regional.

“We know we’ve got to beat the best anyway to get to the College World Series, so facing off against guys like Skenes, Dylan Crews, it’s going to be fun. It’s going to be electric. You know they’re gonna bring it. We just want to prove ourselves on that stage,” McDowell said, adding that Skenes is “probably the best pitcher in the country right now.”

Forrester said there is also an interesting connection with Skenes. The 6-foot-6 right-hander played his first two seasons at Air Force and entered the transfer portal last year. Oregon State was one of the schools Skenes considered and he made a trip to Corvallis last summer.

“Last year, we were trying to get him to come here and he was here at one point. I remember talking to him and stuff. To see his transformation from last year to this year is really cool, too,” Forrester said.

Forrester has visited Baton Rouge once before and never imagined he would get the opportunity to play there.

“It’s going to be an awesome place to play. So many fans and they’re gonna be hooting and hollering for sure,” Forrester said. “See if they hold Paul Skenes for us or if they throw him the first game. But either way I’m really excited to play in that environment and against that good of a team.”

This could be the fourth postseason since 2012 in which Oregon State and LSU play each other. The Tigers won both games at the 2012 Baton Rouge Regional, and took two out of three at the 2017 College World Series. But the Beavers won both games against LSU at the 2018 Corvallis Regional en route to winning the College World Series.

Postseason awards

Oregon State’s Travis Bazzana was selected as a second-team All-American by Collegiate Baseball. Bazzana has also been named a first-team All-Pac-12 Conference and was chosen for the Pac-12’s All-Defensive Team.

Oregon State has had at least one player named to an All-American team each year since 2011.