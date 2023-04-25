Brady Kasper and Micah McDowell each homered as Oregon State wrapped up its trip to Arizona with a 13-2 win over Grand Canyon Monday at GCU Ballpark.

Kasper went deep during Oregon State’s six-run fourth inning. The home run, his first of the season, was his first with runners on base and pushed OSU to a 6-1 lead.

McDowell followed that with his fourth long ball of the season in the fifth during the Beavers’ three-run frame. McDowell’s home run marked the Beavers’ 50th of the season as a team.

Rhett Larson made his third start of the season for the Beavers, and handcuffed Grand Canyon in five innings of work. The righty scattered two hits and an unearned run in the second inning. He earned the win to improve to 3-1 on the year.

Every Oregon State starter recorded at least one hit for the Beavers, who finished with 18 as a team. McDowell and Kyle Dernedde led OSU with three apiece, while Travis Bazzana, Mason Guerra, Wilson Weber and Tyce Peterson all had two.

OSU, trailing 1-0 in the fourth, took the lead on singles by Bazzana, McDowell and Guerra, which led to Kasper’s long ball, his seventh of the season.

The Beavers tacked on three more in the fifth. Bazzana doubled home Dernedde on a drive down the left field line, then scored when McDowell homered deep over the fence in right center for his fourth of the year.

OSU added to the lead with two more in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Grand Canyon’s (23-18) Tyson Heaton took the loss to drop to 1-1. He allowed six runs on five hits in ⅓of an inning.

Oregon State returns home to open a three-game series with Arizona. First pitch Friday night at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field is slated for 7:05 p.m.