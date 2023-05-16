The Portland Pilots struck early and kept the pressure on Tuesday in a 14-8 win over Oregon State at Goss Stadium.

Portland (27-20) was led by leadoff hitter Christian Cooney who went 4 for 5 with two RBIs and four runs scored. With the win, the Pilots avoided a season sweep by the Beavers, who had won the previous two matchups, including last week's game in Hillsboro.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

The Beavers (36-16) were coming off a series victory over the weekend at UCLA and climbed to No. 10 in the latest DI Baseball rankings. But they struggled to keep the Pilots off the basepaths Tuesday night as Portland finished with 20 hits and six walks. Five different Oregon State pitchers allowed at least two earned runs.

Oregon State answered with eight runs on five hits and 11 walks. Micah McDowell had a solo home run in the third for Oregon State and also scored a run in the first on a wild pitch.

Travis Bazzana went 1 for 3 with two walks and hit a two-run home run in the eighth.

Oregon State will wrap up its regular-season schedule with a three-game nonconference series against Coastal Carolina. The first game of the series will start at 5:35 p.m. Thursday, with the second game starting at 5:35 p.m. Friday and the finale at 1:05 p.m. Saturday. All three games can be viewed on Pac-12 Insider.

Portland 14, OSU 8

Portland 230 302 220 — 14 20 0

OSU 201 003 020 — 8 5 0

Gillis, Segel (3), Gaston (6), Johnson (6), Ruffo (8), Rembisz (9) and Howard. Jimenez, Larson (3), Boisvert (4), Grewe (6), Krieg (8), Quinn (9) and Weber. W: Segel (3-1). L: Jimenez (3-2). 2B: Cooney (P), Holcroft (P), Scavotto (P), Knight (P), Kane (OSU). HR: Cooney (P), Scavotto (P), McDowell (OSU), Bazzana (OSU).

Hits: Portland 20 (Cooney 4, Holcroft 3, Scavotto 3, Knight 3, Howard 3, Tsukada 2, Klemp, Toglia). OSU 5 (Bazzana, Forrester, McDowell, Kasper, Kane).

RBIs: Portland 13 (Holcroft 4, Scavotto 3, Cooney 2, Knight 2, Howard 2). OSU 6 (Bazzana 2, McDowell, Kasper, Weber, Dernedde).