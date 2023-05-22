The Oregon State baseball team needed some help on the final weekend of the regular season if it was going to move up the final Pac-12 Conference standings.

The California Golden Bears provided that help, taking two out of three games against Washington over the weekend to knock the Huskies out of second place and allow the Beavers to take over that spot.

Taking second place in the conference required an uphill climb for Oregon State (39-16, 18-12 Pac-12) after the Beavers started out 1-5 in conference play. The Beavers won seven of their last eight conference series.

The reward for taking second place is the top seed in its three-team pod at the Pac-12 baseball tournament, which begins Tuesday in Scottsdale, Arizona. Eighth-seeded Arizona and fifth-seeded Arizona State are the other teams in the Beavers’ group.

The games in that pod are scheduled as follows:

(8) Arizona vs. (5) Arizona State, 10 a.m. Tuesday.

(2) Oregon State vs. (8) Arizona, 10 a.m. Wednesday.

(2) Oregon State vs. (5) Arizona State, 10 a.m. Thursday.

The top team from this pod will advance to the semifinals, which will be played Friday. Every game in all three pods as well as the semifinals will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks. The championship game at 7 p.m. Saturday will be televised on ESPNU.

Top-seeded Stanford is joined by (6) Oregon and (9) California in one pod, while third-seeded Washington has (4) USC and (7) UCLA in its pod. In addition to the three pod winners, one wild card team will also advance to the semifinals. The wild card will be given to the team with the best record which did not advance, with the tiebreaker awarded to the highest-seeded team. With such a limited number of games being played, this is a significant advantage for the higher seeds.

Because this format provides space for nine conference teams, 10th-place Washington State and 11th-place Utah did not qualify.

The Beavers wrapped up the regular season with a three-game sweep of Western Carolina. The Beavers kept their offense rolling on this final weekend, winning the opener 20-7, game two 23-5 and the finale 8-4.

The Beavers broke the single-season team home run record during the final series and ended the year with 78 home runs. The previous record was 67 by the 2018 team. Oregon State spread around the long balls, with five players sharing the team lead with 10 home runs: Travis Bazzana, Garret Forrester, Mason Guerra, Brady Kasper and Gavin Turley.

The Beavers will enter the Pac-12 tournament ranked 10th in the nation by DI Baseball. Oregon State is 13th in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll and are 14th in the USA Today coaches poll. The Beavers are ranked 17th by both Baseball America and Collegiate Baseball.

But Oregon State continues to lag in the RPI, holding steady in the 30th spot. The RPI is tough on Pac-12 teams overall, with Stanford the top-ranked team from the conference ranked 11th. Oregon State is next at 30, with Washington (33) and Oregon (39) close behind. With the way the RPI views the Pac-12 Conference, it raises the question of how much difference the Pac-12 tournament will make in determining hosts for the NCAA regionals.

Attendance

Oregon State drew 4,010 for its regular-season finale Saturday against Western Carolina. Even though this was a nonconference game, it was the third-largest crowd of the season. The Beavers finished with a total home attendance of 103,470, surpassing the 100,000-mark for the fifth time in program history.