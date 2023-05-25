Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Oregon State was eliminated from the Pac-12 Conference baseball tournament Thursday with a 14-10 loss to Arizona State.

The Beavers (39-18) dropped both games at the tournament in Scottsdale, Arizona, falling to Arizona 13-12 in their opener Wednesday. Oregon State must now wait to find out which NCAA regional it will be assigned to during the selection show at 9 a.m. Monday on ESPNU. The regionals will begin Friday, June 2.

Oregon State entered the Pac-12 tournament as the No. 2 seed and the offense kept up its recent strong performance, scoring a total of 22 runs on 30 hits in the two losses.

But the Beavers couldn't limit the damage by their opponents. In Thursday's loss, the Sun Devils tallied 20 hits and scored at least two runs in six of the nine innings. Nu'u Contrades led the way for Arizona State (32-23) with five hits, including a triple, three RBIs and two runs scored. Nick McLain had three hits, all for extra bases, drove in two runs and scored three times.

Oregon State designated hitter Mason Guerra went 4 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored. Guerra hit a solo home run in the second inning, giving him a team-high 11 this season. Travis Bazzana, Mikey Kane and Gavin Turley each had two hits for the Beavers.

The Beavers trailed 14-7 entering the bottom of the ninth but put together one final rally. Brady Kasper had an RBI double and Turley drove in a run on a triple and then scored on an error. But the Sun Devils were able to end the threat with a strikeout as the Beavers left the bases laoded.

The Beavers did not use either Trent Sellers or Jacob Kmatz, two of their primary starters, at the Pac-12 tournament. Coach Mitch Canham said prior to the tournament that starting pitcher Jaren Hunter would not pitch as he continues to work his way back from injury. Kmatz pitched Friday against Western Carolina and Sellers pitched Saturday.

On Thursday, the Beavers started Rhett Larson and he gave up four run on seven hits in 2⅔ innings to take the loss. Aiden Jimenez pitched three complete innings and gave up four runs on six hits. Victor Quinn pitched a scoreless ninth.